Oregon Craft Beverage Makers Launch Refillable Bottle Program

PORTLAND, Ore. — Five innovators in Oregon’s craft beverage industry will come together at Function in NW Portland for 10 days of bottle releases, specialty draft options, and education about what brings them together – sustainable packaging with BottleDrop’s Refillable Bottle Program.

“We’re more than thrilled to host these five influential and innovative beverage makers,” says Casey Armstrong, owner of Function. “Watching the beverage industry continue to innovate from a product standpoint is exciting, but seeing select producers change the landscape of sustainability in the industry is truly remarkable and we couldn’t be happier to host this event.”

BottleDrop Refillable bottles are unique glass bottles that can be washed and refilled up to 25 times, making them the most sustainable package for craft beverages. The bottles are made locally from recycled glass and are exclusive to the state of Oregon. Each bottle is marked with “BottleDrop Refillable” on the glass as well as the label to make it easy for the consumer to recognize. Once washed and thoroughly inspected, the bottles are re-distributed back to the participating beverage producers.

“We’re excited about this different type of collaboration,” says Jessyka Dart-Mclean, Marketing Manager at Buoy Beer Company. “The refillable bottle program will be successful if we all work together – from makers to drinkers, our choices in packaging can make a difference.”

Along with education about this exciting Oregon craft beverage innovation, the event will have BEER & WINE, fun events, bottle releases, and specialty draft options. Join the Facebook event to stay in the loop.

January 17th – Big Kick-off night with all 5 beverage makers

January 18th – Hang-out with the team from Coopers Hall Winery

January 19th – Bingo Night!

January 20th – Hang-out with the team from Double Mountain Brewery

January 21st – Trivia Night!

January 22nd – Hang-out with the team from Worthy Brewing

January 23rd – Buoy Beer Baltic Porter bottle release PARTY!

January 24th – Gigantic Shake & Shimmy IPA release + tasting of Gigantic’s MASSIVE! Barleywine Barrel-aged varietals

January 25th – A toast to the judges of the Oregon Beer Awards

January 26th – Closing night party!

“There’s a lot of interest in recycling right now,” says Joel Schoening from BottleDrop. “People are asking a lot of questions about packaging and recycling. This event is a great opportunity to enjoy recent releases from great beverage makers, chat with them about why they joined one of the most innovative and sustainable beverage packaging programs in the country, and learn how you can make a difference with BottleDrop Refillables.”

Stop by Function January 17 – January 26, from 2pm to close and learn why five of Oregon’s premier beverage makers are using refillable bottles – don’t forget the beer, wine, and overall enjoyable time!

About Buoy Beer Company

Astoria, OR overlooks the meeting of one of the West’s most relentless rivers and the wilderness of an entire ocean – and it’s here that Buoy Beer Company brews its beer. With balance always a priority, we focus on traditional lagers and NW ales to savor after a hard day’s work and to share with friends.