Onda Sparkling Tequila Expands New York Distribution with Empire Merchants Partnership

New York – Onda, the fast-growing tequila seltzer brand, has announced its distribution agreement with Empire Merchants, the premier wine and spirits distributor in New York. The partnership will broaden the brand’s East Coast reach to territories including Upstate and Western New York, Metro New York, Long Island, and Westchester County.

The expansion news comes after Onda announced a $5 million Series A financing, the appointments of Jim Clerkin and Clayton Christopher to its Board of Directors, two new senior hires, and the launch of two new flavors, Watermelon and Blood Orange, as well as its Classic Collection Variety Pack.

“We are excited to join forces with Empire Merchants as we continue our mission of making Onda available to consumers nationwide,” says Noah Gray, Co-founder and CEO of Onda. “Their connections and expertise are unparalleled, and we are thankful to have them as partners to broaden our presence in New York.”

“Empire is proud to add Onda to our RTD category offering and work with them in such an important market like New York,” adds David Drucker, Executive Vice President of Sales at Empire. “The quality of their product, brand identity, and best-in-class team, lead by industry veteran and friend, Jim Clerkin, sets them up for success, and we are confident Onda will be a hit among our customers and New York consumers.”

Since launching in July of 2020, Onda has quickly become a leader in the RTD tequila seltzer category, and has expanded to over 3,000 retail accounts across 18 states: CA, CT, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, NJ, NY, OH, RI, TN, TX, WI, CO, and NV.

About Onda

Onda is a spirits brand for a new generation of drinkers. The company’s ready-to-drink tequila seltzers are made with blanco tequila, sparkling water and real fruit juice. Each 12 oz can is 5% ABV, 100 calories, zero sugar, 1G carb or less and naturally gluten free. Onda’s brand is inspired by the surf style of the ‘90s.

About Empire Merchants

Empire Merchants is the premier wine and spirits distributor in the metropolitan New York area with roots going back to the end of Prohibition. With more than 1,500 dedicated employees and state-of-the-art facilities, Empire Merchants has become synonymous with both service and quality and has earned the loyalty of more than 10,000 area restaurants, bars, hotels, nightclubs and retail outlets. Their centrally located offices and warehouses in Queens and Brooklyn stock over 8,500 unique beverage alcohol products, shipped to them from their global supplier partners. Their sophisticated warehouse management and sortation systems allows them to effortlessly track a single case as it moves through our distribution center and onto a truck for delivery to the trade next business day. The company was formed in February 2007 through the legal combination of Charmer Industries Inc. and Peerless Importers Inc. in Metro New York. The resulting company, Empire Merchants, is a partnership between Bulldog Ventures Ltd., a company owned by the Magliocco family, and Charmer Industries, Inc., a company owned by the Drucker and Merinoff families.

For More Information:

https://drinkonda.com/