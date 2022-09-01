OMF’s 9th Annual Gratitude Party is Back on October 1

DENVER, Colorado – With gratitude and appreciation, Our Mutual Friend Brewing(OMF) announces their 9th Annual Gratitude Party on Saturday, October 1 at the brewery (2810 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The festivities will include live spinning tunes from multiple DJs, specialty releases, and super collectible Gratitude Party bundles available for purchase.

Our Mutual Friend (hint: the mutual friend is beer) hosts Gratitude every year during the Saturday before the Great American Beer Festival (GABF). This celebration is a token of OMF’s appreciation for the craft beer industry and its beer-loving community.

“We started Gratitude as a way to show our appreciation for everyone who has supported us the nearly decade we have been open. There has been an incredible amount of customers, friends, family, and collaborators that have been integral in making us who we are,” says OMF Managing Partner and Co-Owner Brandon Proff. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than releasing special beers and taking over the parking lot for a big party.”

The Gratitude soiree will include the following specialty releases, including a few familiar favorites coming back for the big party:

Gratitude Nine – Lingonberry Saison, a beautiful rosé tinted Saison with light acidity and refreshing, jammy, berry, and cranberry flavor.

Customer Appreciation – A sessionable juicy IPA with lots of tropical notes from experimental hops.

The Big Expense – an English-Style Barleywine with Tahitian Vanilla (collaboration with New Image Brewing)

Greatness is Transitory – a Wine Barrel-Fermented Brett Pale Ale (collaboration with Station 26 Brewing)

Solstice Cerasus – a Barrel-Fermented Mixed-Culture ale aged with Balaton cherries (collaboration with American Solera Brewery)

Stjørdalsøl – Traditional Norwegian Ale that uses 100% Alder-smoked malt (collaboration with Colorado Farm Brewery)

Paterberg – Belgian Dubbel brewed with Colorado malts and Belgian Candi Syrup

2021 Biere Ovale – Mixed-Culture Brett Saison (2021 GABF silver medal winner)

Saison Trystero – Brett Saison (2017 GABF silver medal winner and 2018 World Beer Cup gold medal winner)

Lava Loop – Imperial Mexican Chocolate Stout brewed with Ecuadorian Cacao Nibs

The $85 Gratitude bundle, and $5 beer tokens will both be available to pre-order online and at the taproom starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 1. Gratitude bundles include a limited edition Gratitude glass, t-shirt, Nalgene, 1 bottle of Gratitude Nine Lingonberry Saison, a four-pack of Customer Appreciation Juicy IPA and two beer tokens (a $120 value). Party bundles can be picked up starting at 11 a.m. on October 1 and will need to be picked up by October 15.

About Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Established in 2012, Our Mutual Friend is a relaxed brewery and taproom in Denver, CO whose goal is to create world-class beer using local ingredients whenever possible and serve as a gathering place for the Five Points neighborhood. This small but mighty brewery has earned acclaim and awards with a 2018 gold medal for Saison Trystero at World Beer Cup and six Great American Beer Festival medals, including a silver medal in the Mixed-Culture Brett Beer category for Biere Ovale and a gold medal for Inner Light in the Australian Pale Ale category in 2021.

