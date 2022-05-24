Ole Smoky Distillery Launches New Moonshine Pineapples with Piña Colada

GATLINBURG, Tennessee – Ole Smoky Distillery, the most visited distillery in the world and #1 moonshine brand in the U.S., has released its latest moonshine fruits and veggies product, Moonshine Pineapples with Piña Colada. The delicious tropical expression joins the distillery’s Moonshine Cherries, Moonshine Pickles and Moonshine Peaches products available nationwide.

“This product was originally launched at our distilleries and because of the great response, we decided to make it available across the country. Ole Smoky is always looking for creative innovative flavors to surprise and delight consumers,” said Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery.

To celebrate the launch of Pineapples with Piña Colada, Ole Smoky has created an easy and refreshing signature summer cocktail, the Tropic Sunrise, made with 2.5 ounces of Ole Smoky Moonshine Pineapples with Piña Colada Moonshine, 3 ounces of orange juice, 2 ounces of pineapple juice and garnished with an Ole Smoky Moonshine Pineapple, an Ole Smoky Moonshine Cherry and topped with a drizzle of grenadine. If you visit Ole Smoky’s 6th & Peabody Distillery in Nashville, or in a restaurant or bar that serves Ole Smoky, ask for the delicious TN Luau, which is a shot featuring 1 ounce of Piña Colada Moonshine together with 1 -2 chunks of moonshine pineapples.

Ole Smoky first launched their fruits and veggies products with their signature Moonshine Cherries, a delicious combination of maraschino cherries and 100 proof original moonshine. That product’s success in the marketplace led to the creation of Moonshine Peaches, blending luscious juicy peaches with Ole Smoky’s White Lightin’ Moonshine, perfect for Sangrias. Soon after, Ole Smoky released their Moonshine Pickles using crunchy dill pickles, pickled in moonshine which has become a necessary component of a Bloody Mary.

Ole Smoky Distilleries are the most visited distilleries in the world. According to on-premise traffic counters, the four Ole Smoky Tennessee distillery destinations welcomed more than 5.7 million visitors in 2021.

About Ole Smoky® Distillery LLC

Ole Smoky is the leading distiller of premium moonshine in the world, the leading craft distiller in the US and the first federally licensed distillery in the history of East Tennessee. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky’s roots are traced to the Smoky Mountains’ earliest settlers, families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit. Today, Ole Smoky retails in all 50 states and over 20 countries around the world and offers more than 25 creative moonshine flavors and 17 inventive whiskey flavors. Ole Smoky can be found in liquor stores nationwide, as well as at the company’s four famed distilleries in Tennessee, The Holler and The Barrelhouse in Gatlinburg, The Barn in Pigeon Forge, and 6th & Peabody in Nashville.