Oktober Can Seamers Announce SL1 Homebrewer Can Seamer

Oktober Can Seamers offers a turnkey machine, easy to use directly out of the box. Seamers and rollers are both on a single lever arm (less parts, lower cost) with the same seaming power as a heavy duty commercial machine.

Its sleek black design and small footprint are ideal for home counter or table tops.

Known for its long-lasting durability and ease of use, the SL1 Homebrewer Can Seamer is ideal for aspiring homebrewers looking to can their specialty brews to share with family and friends.

The option for customizable cans allow home brewers and dads to create their own personalized label to showcase their brews.

Their informational YouTube videos make set-up easy so homebrewers can begin canning right away.

Aluminum cans are ideal for homebrewers as they protect against light and oxygen, stackable, as well as lighter weight compared to glass or other containers.

A recent 2020 report by The Recycling Partnership encourages the revival of American recycling through the aluminum can (most recycled beverage container and the one with the quickest recycle turnaround time).

 

About Oktober Can Seamers

Designed by former aerospace engineers and lauded by breweries and mixologists across the country, Oktober provides durable can seaming machines–both for commercial and home use–with a conveniently sized footprint (ideal for kitchen top or behind the counter operations) and customizable (brand labels) cans (as simple as submitting an artwork file via email to their talented in-house design team). Oktober’s homebrewers’ model, the SL1, fits both 12 oz. and 16 oz. can, allowing BIY-ers to conveniently seal and store their creations. Commercial versions enable restaurants, bars and similar business owners to expand their to-go beverage options and keep their brand name at the forefront of customers’ minds.

