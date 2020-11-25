Oklahoma Brewery & Cidery Unite for Unique Can Release

Oklahoma City, OK – Tulsa brewery NEFF Brewing Co. and Oklahoma cidery OK Cider Co. are excited to release their first-ever collaboration beer, “Graffle Fritter,” with social media industry influencer Michelle Pagano, “The Brew Babe.” The release will be available this weekend in both taprooms.

Graffle Fritter (6.7% ABV), is a gluten-free graf (an apple cider/beer hybrid) tastes just like drinking a hand crafted apple fritter. It starts with a sweet, crisp apple medley spiced lightly with vanilla and cinnamon with a pie crust finish. The joined forces of a lightly sweet, crisp cider and a unique blend of gluten free artisan malts creates the perfect craft experience that is brewed for everyone. Graffle Fritter will have you toasting apple pie and infinite happiness!

“This graf is a Celiac’s dream because it combines the best of both worlds: gluten-free beer and cider,” Pagano said. “It’s difficult for those of us with a gluten intolerance to find beer as it is. Having a product that everyone can enjoy during the holidays brings us all together again.”

The idea for this small batch came up during a conversation between Tim King & LukE Hadsall, co-owners of OK Cider Co., Jonathan Neff, Founder and Head Brewer of Neff Brewing Co., and Michelle Pagano via Instagram.

“Michelle had mentioned she would come visit our new tasting room and I had suggested we’d all collaborate on a three-way graf with Neff,” King said.

From a few tags to a private chat, the collaboration date was set and a new holiday beer was born, merging two craft industries.

“At Neff, we strive to have beers “Brewed for Everyone,” Neff said. “We proudly serve the Tulsa area and we couldn’t think of a better way to connect with more beer enthusiasts across the state and reach out to cider drinkers as well.”

Graffle Fritter will be packaged in 12oz 4-pks and released on November 27-28 available in both tasting rooms for. This is not a ticketed event.

About NEFF Brewing Co.

As one of Tulsa’s newest microbreweries, NEFF Brewing proudly serves the greater Tulsa area and beyond. Located in the national historic building known as “The Dock,” we are smack dab in the middle of Tulsa’s Blue Dome and East Village Districts. Come visit us at 321 S. Frankfort Avenue, just south of the BoxYard! We’re an award-winning brewery, crafting malts,which are naturally gluten-free. We specialize in brewing with new types of artisan malts, creating delicious beers that are both gluten free and full of that craft flavor. NEFF beers are “Brewed For Everyone.” TM

About OK Cider. Co.

Our vision is to provide a cider drinking experience similar to beer for those who can’t [drink beer], or want a lighter bodied drink. Beer-Inspired means ciders that are made in the differing styles of beer using beer yeasts, beer fermentation profiles, hops, fruit, and other adjuncts. Our ciders are not overly sweet or candy like!

About The Brew Babe

New York native Michelle Pagano is a Public Speaker and Digital Content Creator for her brand “The Brew Babe,” a page dedicated to sharing her educational experiences, cider & beer reviews, and information on living gluten-free. She reaches over 26.1+K followers worldwide through her Instagram page and blog TheOutcask.com