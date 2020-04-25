Ohza Introduces New Flavors Just in Time for Spring

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Ohza, the Boston-based startup behind the ready-to-drink mimosa in a can, is bringing new flavors to market just in time for spring and summer sipping – Classic Bellini and Mango Mimosa.

Both are available to consumers now via pre-order, and available in their distribution footprint starting in early May. After a successful launch with their Classic Mimosa cans in 2019 and a recent keg launch, Ohza is thrilled to be expanding their flavor offerings.

Redefining ready-to-drink beverages, Ohza’s gluten free mimosas have a calorie count close to a hard seltzer, but the bold flavor of a serious cocktail – all while containing no added sugar, nothing artificial, zero preservatives, and an extremely clean nutrition label. Ohza’s champagne cocktails are just like making your own with premium sparkling wine and real juice, but they have up to 80% less sugar and up to 60% less calories.

Previously only available at 850+ independent and local retailers throughout New England including Whole Foods, Shaw’s, Star Market, Roche Brothers, Kappy’s and more, Ohza is now available direct-to-consumer in 46 states.

For more information on Ohza, please visit www.ohzamimosa.com.

ABOUT OHZA

Ohza was founded by 26-year-old Ryan Ayotte after attempting to mix mimosas with his friends on a tippy boat off of Cape Cod, MA. The result? A mess. From making a mess on the high seas, to lugging bottles, juice cartons, and cups to the beach – they knew there had to be an easier way. Based in Cambridge, MA, Ohza is set out to bring a taste of brunch wherever you wander using quality ingredients, sustainable packaging, and always supplying a good time.