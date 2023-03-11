O’Hara’s to Launch Irish Red Nitro Cans in the US Market

IRELAND – O’Hara’s Brewery, one the Ireland’s longest running craft breweries are excited to announce that their Irish Red Nitro will be launching in cans in the United States through importer, Total Beverage Solution in March 2023. O’Hara’s Irish Red Nitro cans follows the US release of O’Hara’s Irish Stout Nitro cans. The cans feature a design which ties into the heritage of the Irish brewery and the history of this classic Irish beer style.

“After the successful US launch for our Irish Stout in Nitro cans , we are thrilled to offer the second release of our range of Nitro cans to the US market. The release of our Irish Stout Nitro fulfilled a long standing ambition for the brewery and following that with our Irish Red Nitro in can was a natural progression for us, “ says Seamus O’Hara, CEO of O’Hara’s Brewery.

O’Hara’s craft brew traditional Irish beers and their own interpretation of international beer styles, including stouts, ales, IPA’s, wheat beers, lagers, and seasonal brews, all carrying the brewery founder’s family name. Each beer is crafted using classic brewing methods to create the varied beer styles produced by the O’Hara’s brewing team. They use just four main ingredients; water, malts, hops and yeast to produce the highest quality craft beer range.

O’Hara’s Irish Red Nitro is a stand out in the Irish Red beer category. This Irish Red Ale is and experience from start to finish, beginning with the mesmerizing cascade effect that leads to a beautiful creamy white head due to widget technology within the can. Upon tasting you will recognise the same great flavours of O’Hara’s Irish Red with trademark hints of sweet caramel and mild nutty biscuit, all amplified with a smooth creamy mouth feel and a nice warming finish with an ABV of 4.3%. A beer that pairs well with baked and roasted main courses from the oven and great also with barbecue and grilled meats, while also a delicious accompaniment to mature cheddar or soft goat’s cheeses.

About O’Hara’s

O’Hara’s Brewery, owned and run by the O’Hara family, is an Irish Craft Brewery established in 1996, with the brewery being one of the pioneers of Irish craft brewing. Located in the heart of Ireland’s traditional malt-growing “Barrow Valley” region, that has strong historical links to the Irish brewing industry, the company has been at the forefront of Irish craft brewing for over 25 years. The hard work and determination shown by the O’Hara’s team has been rewarded with the honour of having a number of their beers win multiple awards, including the O’Hara’s Irish Stout, Irish Pale Ale and Irish Red Ale. These accolades spurred the brewing team on to create even more diverse styles including but not limited to 51st State IPA, O’Hara’s Session IPA, White Haze IPA, and the Hop Adventure series of Single Hop IPA’s.

About Total Beverage Solution

Total Beverage Solution is a National Premium Beer, Wine & Spirit Supplier to the US Beverage Alcohol market. In business since 2001, TBS has developed an iconic portfolio of unique brands from around the world. Total Beverage Solution, a seven time Beverage Industry Top 100 company, has earned its reputation for the company’s market expertise and proven sales results by creating value and demand for exceptional brands. Named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina and National Great Places to Work five years in a row, Total Beverage Solution provides full-service front and back of house support dedicated to help both foreign and domestic alcohol brands enter and navigate the US beverage market.

For More Information:

https://www.carlowbrewing.com/our-beers/oharas-irish-red/