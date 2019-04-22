Oh Hi Sparkling THC Seltzer Available at Colorado Dispensaries

DURANGO, Colo. — Just in time to celebrate 420 weekend, Oh Hi Beverages is now for sale at Colorado dispensaries. Oh Hi’s new line of sparkling cannabis seltzers includes four flavors that can be purchased as individual cans.

On Saturday, April 20 look for 420 specials at all Durango Organics locations, San Juan Strains, The Green House, Pagosa Therapeutics, Rocky Mountain High, Canna Farmer, and Chronic Therapy.

Oh Hi seltzers are now available for wholesale via LeafLink. Learn more at ohhibev.com/where-to-buy..

About Oh Hi Beverages

Founded in 2018 in Durango, Colorado, Oh Hi Beverages crafts sparkling cannabis seltzers for sale in Colorado recreational dispensaries. We strive to create high-quality, health-conscious cannabis products to help you live your life to the fullest and use cannabis responsibly. Oh Hi believes in living with passion, consciousness, quality, and above all else, fun.

Oh Hi Beverages was founded by Aaron Miles and Jonny Radding, the co-owners of Durango Organics, and Matt Vincent, one of the co-owners of Ska Brewing and the founder of Ska Fabricating. Collectively Aaron, Jonny, and Matt bring a breadth of business, entrepreneurship, technical, and both marijuana and beverage-specific experience to Oh Hi. They also share a love for marijuana, cannabis products, craft beverages, and enjoying the outdoor playgrounds of Colorado. Learn more about Oh Hi Beverages at ohhibev.com.