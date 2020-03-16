Oh Hi Beverages And Two Six Craft Distributors Announce Colorado Front Range Partnership

DURANGO, Colo. — Oh Hi Beverages and Two Six Craft Distributors has announced a new partnership that brings Oh Hi’s sparkling CBD seltzer line to Colorado’s Front Range. These canned seltzers will be available in 12 oz. 4-packs and on draft at select Colorado craft establishments beginning this month.

Oh Hi canned the first of its new CBD line in the same four flavors as their THC seltzers: Pomegranate, Grapefruit, Lemon Lime, and Ginger Basil Limeade, each with 15mg of fast-acting flavorless CBD isolate. Distribution is currently available through Ska Brewing and Southwest Beverage Company around Southwest Colorado, and now on the Front Range via Two Six Craft Distributors.

“We are very excited to bring Oh Hi CBD seltzers to a wider audience,” says Oh Hi Co-Founder Matt Vincent. “The ability to distribute this to many more traditional retail venues presents a lot of great opportunities to try Oh Hi CBD and experience the great flavor of the cannabis-infused beverages that Oh Hi is known for.”

Denver’s Station 26 Brewing Co. expanded its business model to include a distribution arm, Two Six Craft Distributors, in November of 2019. Oh Hi Beverages joins a portfolio that includes Station 26 products and Arvada-based New Image Brewing.

In December of 2019, Oh Hi Beverages first canned its CBD seltzer line to be distributed in Southwest Colorado through the Ska Brewing distribution network. It can be purchased at Colorado retailers including grocery and liquor stores. Soon Oh Hi CBD seltzers will be available for purchase on Oh Hi’s website. Oh Hi’s THC line can be purchased at Colorado dispensaries.

“We’re thrilled to bring Oh Hi CBD seltzers to the Front Range,” said Justin Baccary, Founder + President of Two Six Craft Distributors. “It’s exciting to have an alternative option in our portfolio for those seeking delicious and well-made non-alcoholic craft beverages.”

For more information about Oh Hi Beverages and its THC and CBD seltzers, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com. Contact sales@ohhibev.com with distribution inquiries. Contact Todd Luther at todd@station26brewing.co with questions about Two Six Craft Distributors.

About Oh Hi Beverages

Founded in 2018, Oh Hi Beverages crafts canned THC and CBD seltzers in Durango, Colorado. Oh Hi Beverages is the brainchild of Aaron Miles and Jonny Radding, the co-owners of Durango Organics, and Matt Vincent, one of the co-owners of Ska Brewing and the founder of Ska Fabricating. Collectively Aaron, Jonny, and Matt bring a breadth of business, entrepreneurship, technical, and both cannabis and beverage-specific experience to this new hard seltzer company. Learn more about Oh Hi Beverages at ohhibev.com.

For More Information: radcraftbeer.com/news/oh-hi-cbd-two-six-craft-distributors