Offshoot Beer Co. to Release Its First Pale Ale Just In Time For Summer

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – The temps are warming up and it’s time to find the closest body of water and chill with a good beer, and Offshoot Beer Co. has you covered with its newest seasonal release: Drifting Pale Ale. Clear your mind with this crisp, classic pale ale that celebrates floral, tropical, and citrus hop notes. Like all of the deliciously laid-back beers that Offshoot makes, Drifting Pale Ale is an ode to classic, drinkable hoppy beers.

Drifting is everything you want out of a pale ale: it’s loaded with hop character and drinks crisp, clean, and at 5.5% ABV: sessionable. Loaded up with the big three— Amarillo, Simcoe, and Citra, Drifting is a clear, amber-hued beer that you’ll be reaching for all summer.

Work on this beer began last year, as a terroir project with Virgil Gamache Farms that really dug into the intricacies of Amarillo hops. “We brewed 5 different pale ales with Amarillo hops from all over the world, pinpointing Washington as the area that gave us the best expression of the floral, tropical, and citrus notes we were looking to highlight in this mellow summer sipper” says V.P. of Operations, Darren Moser. “We are incredibly lucky to work with such talented suppliers”.

One thing about this new release that will look a bit different to Offshoot fans is the can itself! “For our seasonal releases and small-batch offerings, we work with local artists across California to create a unique design that truly speaks to the beer itself” says Brand Director, Caitie Gold. “The inspiration for this design was the feeling of drifting down a mountain stream, once you see it you’ll want to jump right into the scene”!

Offshoot Beer Co. is exactly that, an offshoot of The Bruery that focuses on hop-forward beers for fans craving fresh, fun styles that make it easy to Relax. Their latest addition joins four other beers in national distribution, including Relax (It’s Just a Hazy IPA), Retreat (This is a Double Hazy IPA), Unwind (You’ve Earned This Hoppy Pils), and Escape (It’s Your Everyday West Coast IPA).

Drifting will be available in 16oz 4-packs across Offshoot’s distribution footprint this summer as a seasonal release. For more information about where you can find these SoCal hoppy beers near you, head to https://www.thebruery.com/pages/offshoot-find.

Offshoot Beer Co. is also proud to offer:

  • Online ordering and delivery in CA, NV, PA, NH, and D.C.
  • To go sales from their three locations in Placentia, CA, Anaheim, CA, and Washington D.C.

Be sure to follow @OffshootBeerCo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and for more details, visit OffshootBeer.com. For sample requests or distributor information, please email caitie.gold@thebruery.com.

About The Bruery and Offshoot Beer Co.

The Bruery is an adventurous craft brewery located in Orange County, CA. With over a decade of experience, The Bruery team is known for innovative, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. The Bruery also runs several beer clubs, including The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®.

Offshoot Beer Co. is the hop-forward offshoot of The Bruery, bringing fun, fresh beers with California coastal flair.

For More Information:
https://www.thebruery.com/pages/offshoot-home

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
04/27 - Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.