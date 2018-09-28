Odyssey Beerwerks Collaborates with Arvada Firefighters on Old Dodge Irish Red Ale

ARVADA, Colo. – Odyssey Beerwerks is partnering with Arvada Fire Fighters Local 4056, Friends of Arvada Fire, and the Arvada Professional Firefighters Foundation to raise money for a 9-11 memorial at Arvada Fire Station #2. The fundraiser will take place at the Odyssey Beerwerks taproom (5535 W. 56th Ave, Ste. 107, Arvada) on Saturday, September 29 from 2-9pm and features the release of the Old Dodge Irish Red Ale, a beer brewed in collaboration with Arvada firefighters.

The party will kick off at 2pm with the official beer tapping at 3pm. Old Dodge Irish Red Ale is malt-focused ale that brings out the hearty flavors of fall with rich caramel and slightly roasted malts to create a solid foundation for a touch of smoked malt in the finish. The Old Dodge is named after Arvada’s first motorized fire engine from 1923, which will be on display during the fundraiser.

Firefighters from Arvada and all over Colorado will be in attendance with Old Dodge pint glasses and t-shirts available for purchase. Food truck Pambasos will be serving up authentic Mexican fare all day and Denver-based band, The Duke Street Kings, will be playing rock and roll and blues later in the evening.

“The Old Dodge beer release is extra special, because this beer was brewed with Arvada firefighters,” says Chris Hill, owner of Odyssey Beerwerks. “It was a fun day having them come and participate in all steps of the brewing process.”

All proceeds from sales of the Old Dodge Irish Red Ale on September 29 will go towards the 9-11 Memorial fund along with a portion from sales of other beer styles.

For more information about Odyssey Beerwerks’s Old Dodge beer release or participation in the fundraiser, contact Chris or Deana Hill at info@odysseybeerwerks.com.

About Odyssey Beerwerks

Start a beer journey at Odyssey Beerwerks in Arvada, Colorado, where we’ve been brewing a wide variety of award-winning craft beers for locals and wanderers alike since 2013. Visit the taproom and enjoy fun and frequent events, live music, food trucks, and more. Find our beers on draft and in cans in liquor stores, bars, and restaurants across Colorado’s Front Range. Follow us online to keep up with our latest news and events: odysseybeerwerks.com, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Friends of Arvada Fire

The Friends of Arvada Fire Protection District (FAFPD), a 501c3 charity, was formed to raise money for and otherwise support the Arvada Fire Protection District (AFPD). Those members who formed FAFPD envision an organization that will reduce AFPD’s financial burden and allow AFPD to spend more of its time focusing on its mission of responding to emergencies within the community. The majority of FAFPD’s efforts are centered around fundraising and grant-writing. The money raised by FAFPD will be used to support AFPD both administratively and in connection with its Operations Division and various safety and educational programs supported by the Life Safety Division.

About Arvada Professional Firefighters Foundation

The Arvada Professional Fire Fighters Foundation (APFFF), a 501c3 corporation, provides assistance to firefighters (or to their families) who have been injured or killed in the line of duty or are otherwise experiencing serious illness or financial hardship; supports the efforts of other nonprofit organizations that focus on treating burns or other fire-related injuries, as well as nonprofit organization that focus on other health-related issues that are commonly experienced by fire fighters; and supports schools and other youth-focused community organizations.