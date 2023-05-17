Odyssey Beerwerks 10th Anniversary Celebration in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo.— Odyssey Beerwerks is celebrating ten years of craft beer this weekend, Friday through Sunday, May 19th through the 21st. The doors open at Noon each day and the party goes until close, which is loosely defined, depending on how many people are still hanging out and reveling.

“Ten years is a huge milestone,” says Odyssey Beerwerks’ Owner, Chris Hill. “I think we were the 190th-ish brewery to open in Colorado and that seemed like a lot in 2013. In some ways it feels like we’ve been around forever. And yet I can’t believe it’s been ten years – they’ve just flown by.”

Odyssey’s 10th anniversary party weekend includes special beer releases, live music from four bands over Friday and Saturday, Drag Queen entertainment on Sunday, food trucks all three days, and 10th Anniversary merch including a live t-shirt screen printing.

Special Beer Releases include:

Friday 5/19 Fluffy Lemon Bar, Lemon Marshmallow Cream Ale and part of our Fluffy Series Helles of a Time, Munich-style Lager (Helles) Forest Captain’s Legendary Journey, Part 2,Barrel-Aged Quintuple collab with Woods Boss Brewing in Denver, 1 keg Don’t Stir The Tanks, Experimental Lager collab with LaunchPad Brewery in Aurora, 1 keg Barrel-Aged Beers from the Archives,limited amount

Saturday 5/20 Diez Años de Odyssey, Mexican Lager with Sea Salt and Lime Snowtrooper, Imperial Cold IPA collab with CraftHaus Brewery in Las Vegas Rose Saison with Pink Boots hop blend, All-Women Brew collab with Big Choice Brewing in Brighton Barrel-Aged Beers from the Archives,limited amount



The Music and Entertainment line-up consists of four Denver metro area bands and Drag Queen performances:

Friday 5/19 The Barlow at 6:00pm. A blend of Texas Hill Country, Oklahoma Red Dirt, Outlaw Country, and Southern Rock. Currently touring nationwide, and we’re especially excited to have them because they all grew up in Arvada. Hawk Attack at 9:00pm.Heavy, fast, and loud rock n roll…coming at you fast and furious. This is their 3rd show at Odyssey, and they are a rockin’ good time.

Saturday 5/20 Jim Jamm Jimmy @ 3:00pm. High energy Rockabilly and more. JJJ is an amazing friend of the brewery has played nine of our ten anniversary parties. We couldn’t imagine celebrating without him! The Raygunomics at 6:00pm. Denver cover band bringing all of the songs you used to love (and still do) from a wide range of genres. We’re stoked to have The Rayguns closing out Saturday!

Sunday 5/21 Alice Glamoure andHaus of FishCandy at 1:00pm, Drag Queen performances from the best in the biz! Alice and crew have been performing here since 2016. We were one of the first breweries in the area to have Drag Queen Bingo!



Says Chris’s wife and co-owner, Deana Hill, “we all love music here at the brewery, and we try to promote local bands as much as we can. We usually have two or three bands for our anniversary parties, but this being a special anniversary, we thought we’d go big and have four.”

In addition to a nostalgic 10th Anniversary t-shirt, special 10th Anniversary glassware, and new Pukka, Inc. baseball caps, local screen printer Tiny Planet Ink will be doing a live t-shirt screen printing with another special design. Both t-shirt designs by Colan Simpson.

Odyssey expects to see a lot of familiar and new faces on Saturday. Chris, Deana, and the Beertenders at the brewery have worked hard to create a fun, relaxing, and welcoming environment in the industrial business park space they occupy near Ralston Road and Sheridan Boulevard.

As always – every day in the Taproom and including special events – this is a 21+ Only event and no children are allowed. Odyssey has recently been in the spotlight for its No Children policy, which first started in 2020. You can read the Denver Westword article here to learn more.

This 10th year in business has garnered significant changes, including new 12 oz can label designs of Odyssey’s flagship line-up of beers:Ghost Drifter Pale Ale, Psycho Penguin Vanilla Porter, and Heliocentric Hefeweizen, by Gili Wolf at BigBad Industries. Seasonal beers 16 oz can designs have a fresh new look as well; designer Andy Petek at Daydreamer Ventures is creating some beautiful and eye-catching labels, such as theCounter Clockwise Southern Hemisphere IPA and the Diez Años de Odyssey Mexican Lager.

Other changes included a new web site from MediaWorks and the promotion of Rebecca Robinson to Taproom Manager in January 2023. Rebecca hit the ground running with new and unique events, food trucks, and aesthetic updates to the 10-year-old Taproom.

Additionally, Odyssey separated from its distributor and moved back to self-distribution in July 2022, and made some additions to the Operations and Sales teams. Kent Micho joined the Brewing Operations side in December 2022, with the goal of streamlining processes and assisting head brewer Joe Braun. Mark Widdifield joined the Sales Team in April 2023, to complement long-time Odyssey salesperson Dan Ferriera in Outside Sales to bars, restaurants, and liquor stores.

The result of 10 years of love and labor is a full-production brewery that packages six year-round beers and has produced hundreds of seasonal beers of varying styles, but Odyssey is most proud of its Taproom and the connections made there through the years. “The people and relationships we’ve built over the last 10 years is what keeps us going,” says Chris Hill. “We love that our beer and our Taproom space brings people together. It’s a place to find common ground and enjoy a pint with a friend or make a new friend.”

About Odyssey Beerwerks

Start a beer journey at Odyssey Beerwerks in Arvada, Colorado, where we’ve been brewing a wide variety of award-winning craft beers for locals and wanderers alike since 2013. Visit the taproom and enjoy fun and frequent events, live music, food trucks, and more. Find our beers on draft and in cans in liquor stores, bars, and restaurants across Colorado’s Front Range.

While we will always push the boundaries of adventure, we also know the value of home. Take our Odyssey on your Odyssey, and come see us at Odyssey Beerwerks, 5535 W. 56th Ave. #107, Arvada, CO 80002.

For More Information:

