Odell Brewing to Open 2nd Denver Location

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Odell Brewing of Fort Collins, has announced it will be opening their second Denver pilot brewery in the Summer of 2020.

Following the success of their first Denver brewhouse in the RiNo Art District, which recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, Odell Brewing began planning for a second Denver location. The new facility, located in the Sloan’s Lake neighborhood at the corner of 17th and Perry, will feature a 10-barrel pilot brewhouse and scratch pizza kitchen.

“As a Colorado-focused and employee owned brewery, growing in our home market is first and foremost,” explained CEO Wynne Odell. “Investing in our own backyard creates more opportunities for our co-owners and aligns with our goals of pragmatic innovation.”

Innovation out of the RiNo Brewhouse is what led to many of Odell’s latest hit releases like Sippin’ Pretty, Cloud Catcher, and Mountain Standard IPA. Odell is looking forward to even more small batch brew exploration at the Sloan’s location.

“Creating a space that brings the community together is one of our core principles, and when we saw the potential at Sloan’s Lake, we knew it was a perfect fit,” explained Odell.

The facility, located at 1625 Perry Street, is part of the repurposed historic Kuhlman Building. The building was formerly part of St. Anthony’s Hospital founded by the Sisters of St. Francis in the late 1880’s. Since then, the Kuhlman Building has served as a nunnery, nursing school, dormitory and administrative offices for the St. Anthony’s Hospital. The Odell Sloan’s Lake Brewhouse will occupy the north end of the building. The rest of the facility is dedicated to affordable rental units, developed and owned by Trailbreak Partners and Koelbel and Company.

With the help of RB+B Architects and Built Construction, who designed and built Odell’s RiNo Brewhouse, construction will begin late 2019 and a grand opening planned for late summer 2020. The new space will include two bars with 16 Odell tap handles and a rooftop patio overlooking Sloan’s Lake and the Rocky Mountains. The brewhouse will feature a 10-barrel R&D system which will be used to brew experimental beers available exclusively at Sloan’s Lake.

For additional questions and comments, please contact cheers@odellbrewing.com.

About Odell Brewing

Odell Brewing, the 23rd largest craft brewery in the U.S., is a regional, independent, and employee owned craft brewery. Since 1989, the culture of family and collaboration has thrived, fostering a brewery full of beer-centric people. It is this passion for beer that inspires Odell Brewing to create quality, hand-crafted and innovative brews. Odell Brewing is committed to providing exceptional service to its customers while making positive contributions to their co-workers and community through its outreach and charitable giving programs.

About Koelbel and Company

Founded as a residential brokerage company in 1952 and now a full-service real estate company with developed properties spanning from Vail and Winter Park to Louisville and Denver, Koelbel and Company has helped change the face of the Centennial State. Now in its third generation, the family owned Koelbel and Company continues to place its indelible mark on the Colorado landscape with developments that blend ageless values with pacesetting design. For more information visit www.koelbelco.com.

About Trailbreak Partners

Trailbreak Partners is an alternative investment and advisory firm with a focus on value add commercial properties and development of urban mixed use real estate in Colorado. The firm’s Principals have unique expertise in successfully managing the complexities of urban development including entitlements, environmental issues, infrastructure, finance and public-private partnerships. Visit www.trailbreakpartners.com.

About RB+B Architects

RB+B Architects has provided more than 65 years of architectural, interior design and planning services in Colorado and the mid-west. Specializing in sustainable design, RB+B has helped breweries and restaurants design their new and existing spaces, ranging in size from 2 bbl to 140 bbl facilities. Their Craft Brewery Design Philosophy includes superior quality, attention to detail, creativity and individuality. Personal service and unique design solutions tell our client’s story, one space at a time. Visit www.rbbarchitects.com.