Odell Brewing Releases “March On” Golden Ale, Benefiting Denver’s Urban League Young Professionals

DENVER— Odell Brewing has partnered with the Urban League Young Professionals Metro Denver to release March On Golden Ale to benefit the organization’s mission to engage young African American professionals in the movement to achieve social and economic equality.

“We brewed March On Golden Ale with DULYP to share their initiatives with our customers. This is not our story, it’s theirs and we’re excited for the opportunity to build a partnership with them,” explains Andrew Magaña, Odell Brewing’s Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator.

Odell and DULYP teamed up to create a custom crowler for the beer. The illustration was executed by the Urban League Team and depicts the rich history of the organization and the Five Points neighborhood. Since 2006 DULYP has been a leader in the community with initiatives such as their annual Backpack Drive, Mingle Jingle Toy Drive, and Adopt-a-Spot neighborhood cleanup.

“The partnership with Odell Brewing has been an authentic dive into creating spaces and opportunities for African Americans that didn’t previously exist here in Denver. The proceeds from the March On Golden Ale will help continue and expand community work of DULYP,” explains Brandon Bruce, DULYP President. “This work includes direct business support and support services for students, and development opportunities for young professionals.”

March On Golden Ale will be tapped at Odell Brewing’s RiNo Brewhouse in Denver on Thursday Sept. 3rd. All of the proceeds from the beer will go to DULYP and their fight for equity and social justice in the Denver Metro area.

“The spirit of the craft beer industry is centered around bringing people together,” says Magaña. “We’re in a moment where elevating voices in our community has never been more important. March On is an incredible opportunity to celebrate an organization who advocates for the economic empowerment of Denver’s black community.”

Throughout the country there are over 140 National Urban League Young Professionals chapters and Affiliate Offices who have engaged over 11,000 volunteers for over 300,000 community service hours. As part of this collaboration, Odell Brewing Co. is encouraging other breweries to use the “March On” name and connect with their local chapter to see how they can get involved. More information about DULYP can be found at www.denverulyp.org or by contacting ulypmetrodenver@gmail.com.

About Urban League of Young Professionals of Metro Denver

The Denver Metro Urban League was established in 1946 for the purpose of promoting the attainment of economic and social self-reliance among poor and disadvantaged African Americans. The Denver Urban League Young Professionals auxiliary was started in Denver in 2006 to give young professionals support, access, and a community of camaraderie. ULYP prides themselves on community service and community engagement.

About Odell Brewing

Odell Brewing, the 19th largest craft brewery in the U.S., is a regional, independent, and employee owned craft brewery. Since 1989, the culture of family and collaboration has thrived, fostering a brewery full of beer-centric people. It is this passion for beer that inspires Odell Brewing to create quality, hand-crafted and innovative brews. Odell Brewing is committed to providing exceptional service to its customers while making positive contributions to their co-workers and community through its outreach and charitable giving programs.