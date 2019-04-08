Odell Brewing Releases Hammer Chain DIPA

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Odell Brewing’s latest limited release is Hammer Chain, a Fresh Grind Double IPA.

Coming in at 8% ABV, Hammer Chain is Rupture’s bigger, meaner, older brother. ?This Fresh Grind Double IPA was named after the blades of the hammer mill that pulverize each whole-flower hop, releasing the lupulin inside.

“Two years ago we released Rupture and since then we’ve learned a thing or two about Fresh Grind IPAs,” explains Brendan McGivney, COO. “It was only a matter of time before we went big with a second release.”

Hammer Chain is brewed with American hop varieties, packed with flavors of drippy tropical fruit, radiant peach, and sweet stone fruit. The whole flower hops are ground onsite with Odell’s custom hammermill.

Hammer Chain Fresh Grind DIPA is available through July, on draft and in 6-pack cans across Odell’s 19-state footprint.

About Odell Brewing

Odell Brewing, the 23rd largest craft brewery in the U.S., is a regional, independent, and employee owned craft brewery. Since 1989, the culture of family and collaboration has thrived, fostering a brewery full of beer-centric people. It is this passion for beer that inspires Odell Brewing to create quality, hand-crafted and innovative brews. Odell Brewing is committed to providing exceptional service to its customers while making positive contributions to their co-workers and community through its outreach and charitable giving programs.