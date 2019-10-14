Odell Brewing Releases Double Dry Hopped IPA

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Odell Brewing’s latest limited release is D.D.H., a Double Dry Hopped Imperial IPA.

Dry-hopping has evolved in the last few years as a way to drastically unlock hop aromas and bring more dimension to American craft beer. This process is no new trick for Odell Brewing, who is known for their hop-forward IPAs.

“Many of our IPAs are dry-hopped with several hop varieties,” explains COO, Brendan McGivney. “For D.D.H. we had an opportunity to highlight two of our favorite hops, Chinook and Galaxy and showcase how amazing they are when they’re brought together.”

Chinook is a classic American hop with notes of citrus and pine. Galaxy, a modern Australian hop, boasts notes of passion fruit and peach. By doubling the dry-hop additions in the brew, the essential oils of these complementary hops create an explosive aroma and flavor profile.

With flavors of sweet peach, orange peel, and tropical fruits, D.D.H. Imperial IPA comes in at 8.2% ABV and is available through December, on draft and in 6-pack cans across Odell’s 19-state footprint.

# # #

About Odell Brewing

Odell Brewing, the 23rd largest craft brewery in the U.S., is a regional, independent, and employee owned craft brewery. Since 1989, the culture of family and collaboration has thrived, fostering a brewery full of beer-centric people. It is this passion for beer that inspires Odell Brewing to create quality, hand-crafted and innovative brews. Odell Brewing is committed to providing exceptional service to its customers while making positive contributions to their co-workers and community through its outreach and charitable giving programs.