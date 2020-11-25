Oakshire Transitions Core Lineup Into 16 oz. Cans

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

EUGENE, Ore. — Oakshire will begin shipping nine beers in their Core lineup to distributors in a new format – 16oz 4-packs. Oakshire’s Core brands are year-round and seasonal beers distributed throughout the Northwest and Colorado. “Enjoy Fresh!” remains the declaration of the Core brewing program, which sets the foundation for the long-standing brands from which Oakshire has grown.

Due to the global pandemic, Oakshire has experienced a change in package supply. “Without consistent access to 12oz. cans, our ability to supply our Core brands in the current 12oz. 6-pack configuration is limited. Adapting our package format is necessary so that we can continue to deliver our classic Core brands to the market,” says Oakshire CEO, Jeff Althouse.

Joining Oakshire’s 16oz. 4-pack lineup will be Watershed IPA, Amber Ale, Citrafonix IPA, Hazy IPA, Lagerbier, and both Sun Made Sour Ales – Raspberry and Cucumber.  Previously, seasonal releases, Reclaim the Fame West Coast IPA, Perfect Storm Double IPA, and Overcast Oatmeal Espresso Stout were the only Core brands available in the 16oz. package format. Each Core brand has received a unifying label refresh from Portland-based Iron Canvas Studios.

“We’re excited to offer our Core lineup in a new package format that offers a larger serving size of our innovative Core brands,” says Director of Sales George Graham. “2020 calls for adaptation, and this is the prime example of that. Plus – you could say that 2020 also calls for 16oz. instead of just 12oz!”

Each Core brand will be transitioning to 16oz. cans starting January 1st as Oakshire’s Core 12oz. 6-packs are exhausted.

About Oakshire Brewing:

Oakshire Brewing of Eugene, Oregon, is a community inspired small batch brewing company founded in 2006. Oakshire is privately owned by the family and friends of its founders, employs 28 people, and produces a wide variety of beers through its three distinct brewing programs: Core, Pilot, and Vintage.  These beers are available on draft and in package through Oakshire’s exceptional wholesale partners in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado.  Oakshire operates two taprooms in Oregon, the Oakshire Public House in Eugene is located at 207 Madison Street, and the Oakshire Beer Hall in NE Portland, which is located at 5013 NE 42nd Ave.   Both locations are open daily with Beer2Go available for curbside pickup and home beer delivery. For more information about Oakshire, including our people, locations, and beers, visit our website at oakbrew.com. 

For More Information:
http://www.oakbrew.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
12/15 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
12/14 - Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.