Oakshire Transitions Core Lineup Into 16 oz. Cans

EUGENE, Ore. — Oakshire will begin shipping nine beers in their Core lineup to distributors in a new format – 16oz 4-packs. Oakshire’s Core brands are year-round and seasonal beers distributed throughout the Northwest and Colorado. “Enjoy Fresh!” remains the declaration of the Core brewing program, which sets the foundation for the long-standing brands from which Oakshire has grown.

Due to the global pandemic, Oakshire has experienced a change in package supply. “Without consistent access to 12oz. cans, our ability to supply our Core brands in the current 12oz. 6-pack configuration is limited. Adapting our package format is necessary so that we can continue to deliver our classic Core brands to the market,” says Oakshire CEO, Jeff Althouse.

Joining Oakshire’s 16oz. 4-pack lineup will be Watershed IPA, Amber Ale, Citrafonix IPA, Hazy IPA, Lagerbier, and both Sun Made Sour Ales – Raspberry and Cucumber. Previously, seasonal releases, Reclaim the Fame West Coast IPA, Perfect Storm Double IPA, and Overcast Oatmeal Espresso Stout were the only Core brands available in the 16oz. package format. Each Core brand has received a unifying label refresh from Portland-based Iron Canvas Studios.

“We’re excited to offer our Core lineup in a new package format that offers a larger serving size of our innovative Core brands,” says Director of Sales George Graham. “2020 calls for adaptation, and this is the prime example of that. Plus – you could say that 2020 also calls for 16oz. instead of just 12oz!”

Each Core brand will be transitioning to 16oz. cans starting January 1st as Oakshire’s Core 12oz. 6-packs are exhausted.

About Oakshire Brewing:

Oakshire Brewing of Eugene, Oregon, is a community inspired small batch brewing company founded in 2006. Oakshire is privately owned by the family and friends of its founders, employs 28 people, and produces a wide variety of beers through its three distinct brewing programs: Core, Pilot, and Vintage. These beers are available on draft and in package through Oakshire’s exceptional wholesale partners in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado. Oakshire operates two taprooms in Oregon, the Oakshire Public House in Eugene is located at 207 Madison Street, and the Oakshire Beer Hall in NE Portland, which is located at 5013 NE 42nd Ave. Both locations are open daily with Beer2Go available for curbside pickup and home beer delivery. For more information about Oakshire, including our people, locations, and beers, visit our website at oakbrew.com.

For More Information:

