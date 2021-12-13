NZ Hops Ltd. and Charles Faram Inc. Announce Fully Integrated Partnership for Sales and Distribution in North America

Creating a grower-direct link for brewers buying New Zealand Hops

Nelson, New Zealand — NZ Hops Ltd. (NZ Hops, NZH) and Charles Faram Inc. (CFI) jointly announced today a new partnership to facilitate supply of NZ Hops from the co-op’s 25 growers to brewers in North America. Creating the first fully-integrated, grower-direct supply chain for NZH, the partnership offers brewers the benefits of a grower-direct supplier relationship with the convenience of having logistical and sales support managed in the U.S. and Canada.

Commenting on the new partnership, NZ Hops CEO Craig Orr said: “Our partnership reflects NZH’s ongoing effort to address the three important needs of our customers: Quality, security of supply, and cost. This partnership creates a viable and sustainable feedback loop between the customer and the farms, as well as greatly simplified and responsive logistics.”

Charles Matt, President & CEO of Charles Faram Inc. said:

“We are very excited with this opportunity to deepen our relationship with NZ Hops. This partnership combines the capabilities of both NZ Hops and CFI to deliver better value to the brewer. Our combined goal is to offer brewers an efficient, direct, and reliable order and supply channel, and to improve communication between brewer and grower. We believe the multi-farm model of NZ Hops is superior to that of the single-farm NZ models of our competitors in terms of delivering brewers reliable quality year in and year out. Our next challenge is to streamline the supply chain between grower and brewer to deliver brewers the quality and variety they need to brew great beers.”

About NZ Hops:

NZ Hops, Inc. (NZH) is a co-operative of Master Growers whose legend and cultivars have been crafted for over 150 years with creativity, sustainability and passion. The co-op’s 25 farms, many of which are intergenerational family owned, dedicate themselves to the cultivation of hops in the famed growing region of Nelson Tasman, on the upper South Island of New Zealand. Dating back to the 1950s, NZ Hops boasts growers whose ancestors have planted and harvested hops for five generations, beginning in the 1840s. Though it’s rooted in tradition, NZH is committed to both its position as leader in innovation and its mission to supply the world’s most revered hops domestically and to its 17 international markets. For more information, please visit https://nzhops.co.nz/. To inquire about purchasing hops in North America, please email North American Development Director Meagen Anderson at meagen@nzhops.co.nz.

About Charles Faram Inc.

Charles Faram is a grower-owned hop merchant established in 1865. With offices and warehouses in the US (Yakima), Canada (Toronto), UK (Worcester) and Poland, Charles Faram supplies Brewers with hops from all growing regions in the world. We exist to help brewers create great beer! For more information, please visit https://charlesfaram.com/, or email us at orders@charlesfaram.com.