Northwest Cider Club Announces 2021 Spring Releases

A fresh crop of Pacific Northwest ciders are announced for the second quarter of the NW Cider Club. This online cider subscription club, presented by Northwest Cider Association, launched in October and first shipped in December. For Spring 2021, NW Cider Club offerings include: Discover Washington Box, featuring a mixed-6 cider selection and a new Elevated Box, featuring four-750ml (wine sized), celebration-worthy bottles. Each quarter, a themed and thoughtfully curated selection of NW ciders are hand-picked by industry experts, with a focus on quality and variety. NW Cider Club brings a taste of the people, passion and place behind the craft, delivering NW cider to enthusiasts at home, across the country. Join by 2/10 to receive your March shipment!

2020 was a challenging year for many, including regional NW cideries, who lost taproom, restaurant and tasting room sales. Representing 100+ member cideries across Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho and British Columbia, Northwest Cider Association (NWCA) resolved to stay resilient and creative; pioneering the NW Cider Club as a direct-to-consumer sales channel that safely connects cideries and customers during COVID restrictions. Taking a page from the success story of wine clubs, NWCA is working hard to put down roots for long-term sustainability of the industry. The Club’s mission is to make it easier for you to find unusual craft ciders while helping demystify the cider experience.

NW Cider Club’s (NWCC) new “Elevated Box” expands the breadth and selection of ciders available to NWCC club members. With a focus on larger format, orchard-based and limited-release ciders, the Elevated Club offers ciders that share well, shine at celebrations and are perfect to pair with small plates or meals.

In the March 2021 Elevated Box you’ll find: Bad Granny Cider’s Heirloom, Snowdrift Cider’s Orchard Select, Dragon Head Cider’s Kingston Black and Alpenfire Cider’s 2019 Cortland Single Varietal.

NWCC’s “Discover Box” invites cider drinkers to travel across a region, taste an assortment of styles, explore apple varieties, etc. with a sense of fun-loving exploration. The current Discover Box invites members to enjoy a selection of ciders from across the orchards of Washington state.

The March 2021 Discover Washington Box line up includes: Ragged & Right Cider Project’s First Pick Gravenstein, Union Hill Cider’s Pink Hearted, Finnriver Farm & Cider’s Social Justice Cider Project, Seattle Cider’s Grapefruit, Independent Cider’s Snow Gem Perry and Herb’s Cider’s custom collab NWCA Symphony Blend. Worth noting, the Finnriver Social Justice Cider Project relabels Finnriver’s best selling, Black Currant Cider and generates a $2 donation/per bottle to go to BIPOC organizations working toward social equity and justice. Also in the Discover WA Box, Herb’s NWCA Symphony Blend is NWCC’s first collaboration, a custom crafted cider made just for club members by Herb’s Cider.

For cider lovers who can’t decide, a membership in both clubs is an easy solution. Discover Club members can also choose to double up their order, for a 12-cider club shipment. There is no minimum order, there are no club fees and members can cancel at any time. Club members are invited to get to know the ciders– tasting notes are included in each box and club members are invited to special virtual tasting events. Full details: www.nwciderclub.com

About the Northwest Cider Association

The Northwest Cider Association brings cideries and cider lovers together to share knowledge, experience and live the Northwest cider culture. We are a trade organization formed by cider producers throughout the Pacific Northwest to promote awareness of regional ciders.