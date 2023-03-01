Northern California’s Anderson Valley Brewing Company Releases New Coastal Ale in Partnership with the Surfrider Foundation

BOONVILLE, Calif. — Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) is paying it forward to protect clean water, the world’s most important resource (which also happens to be beer’s most important ingredient) with the release of the new Coastal Ale. Brewed in partnership with leading nonprofit environmental organization, the Surfrider Foundation, at 4.5% ABV the Coastal Ale is light-bodied but full flavored with juicy, fruity hop aroma. AVBC is donating 5% of the gross profit from the sale of all Coastal Ale packaged beer directly to Surfrider. With sustainability as a shared focus, AVBC is proud to be able to contribute to the important work that the Surfrider Foundation does to support and protect coastal and water-centric ecosystems.

Established 35 years ago, surrounded by the towering redwoods that dominate Mendocino County’s coastal ecosystem, AVBC is one of California’s longest-running independent breweries and a long-standing leader in sustainable and environmentally-friendly brewing.

AVBC is the World’s First Solar Powered Brewery and sources all water used in the brewing process from the brewery’s 30-acre property. AVBC also operates its own water treatment system which allows it to process and return 100% of its waste water back to the brewery property. As water is the most important ingredient in beer, protecting Anderson Valley’s pristine water system has long been a major priority for AVBC.

“As we head into our 35th year of production, the time felt right to craft a beer with a mission to give back and protect the planet,” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “The Surfrider Foundation has been an effective and powerful force, dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves, and beaches. We’re proud and humbled to be able to support their efforts and hope people enjoy Coastal Ale for exactly what it is – an expertly-crafted, easy-going beer brewed with a sincere commitment to safeguarding our water for future generations.”

“We are thrilled to partner with a brewery that shares our inspiration from nature and a commitment to resource protection,” said the Surfrider Foundation’s CEO, Dr. Chad Nelsen. “Coastal Ale gives consumers an opportunity to directly support Surfrider’s efforts to protect our ocean, waves, and beaches and we hope this collaboration inspires people to enjoy the outdoors responsibly.”

Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s Coastal Ale (4.5%) – Coastal Ale is a force for clean water and a healthier environment. In partnership with the Surfrider Foundation, 5% of the gross profit from the sale of Coastal Ale packaged beer goes directly to support efforts to protect the world’s ocean and beaches. Built for the coast (real or imagined), Coastal Ale is light-bodied but full flavored with juicy, fruity hop aroma.

Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s new Coastal Ale is available on draft and in 6, 12, and 24-packs of 12-ounce cans at select retailers nationwide.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

Founded in 1987, Anderson Valley Brewing Company brews hand-crafted, authentic beers with balance, complexity and an unwavering commitment to sustainably producing world-class beer. As the World’s First Solar Powered Brewery, AVBC leads the craft beer industry as pioneers in responsible brewing and innovators in environmental sustainability practices. Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is available in 40 states and at its taproom in Boonville, California.

About the Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s ocean, waves and beaches for all people through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains more than a million supporters, activists and members, with over 200 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 800 victories protecting our coasts.

For More Information:

https://avbc.com/beer/coastal-ale/