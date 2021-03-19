northeast-drinks-group-llc-to-acquire-vermont-cider-company

Middlebury, Vermont — Northeast Drinks Group LLC (“Northeast Drinks Group”) a privately owned holding company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Vermont Hard Cider Company, LLC (“Vermont Cider Company” or “VCC”), including its pioneering cider brands and state-of-the-art production facility in Middlebury, VT.

The deal includes Northeast Drinks Group acquiring Woodchuck, the iconic hard cider, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, along with the rest of the Vermont Cider Company’s portfolio of award-winning brands. In addition, Northeast Drinks Group will have full control over Green Mountain Beverage, a division of Vermont Cider Company, which has been a leading manufacturer and co-packing facility of hard cider, alcoholic RTDs and specialty non-alcoholic beverages.

Northeast Drinks Group is excited to return VCC to local ownership. The transaction is anticipated to be completed within the next 30-days, subject to approvals and customary closing conditions.

Patrick McMahon, CFO, of C&C:

“The future of Vermont Cider Company and the facility is in terrific hands with this group of highly experienced operators from the United States. We have full confidence in the team and would like to say thank you to everyone at VCC, especially Ben Calvi and Bridget Blacklock for leading our US business.”

Bridget Blacklock of Vermont Cider Company:

“We have good momentum right now with Woodchuck and Wyder’s and I feel this new ownership will only strengthen this as we move forward. In addition, C&C appointing VCC as importer of their cider brands for the US allows us to maintain our representation of Magners and preserve the strength in our portfolio of iconic and diverse brands. As we look to the future, we will continue our passion and focus on cider while also adjusting to consumer beverage trends with brands that we feel best complement our current portfolio. It’s been great getting to know Northeast Drinks Group and I am really excited for what’s to come, and I’m happy to be part of it.”

Ben Calvi of Vermont Cider Company:

“All of us at Vermont Cider Company couldn’t be happier with Northeast Drinks Group coming on board. I’ve enjoyed working alongside their team through the acquisition process and am excited to be joining them as we execute their vision for the future.”

David Mandler of Northeast Drinks Group:

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with C&C and Vermont Cider Company thus far and we look forward to continuing our relationship with C&C as importer for their cider brands including Magners. We plan to support the VCC portfolio with a robust marketing spend and innovative programming. We’ll also leverage the ultra-modern facility to incubate and bring new brands to market over the coming years.”

About Northeast Drinks Group

Northeast Drinks Group LLC is a privately owned holding company comprised of members originally from the Northeast that have experience across the beverage sector.

About Vermont Cider Company

Vermont Cider Company is a leading hard cider maker in the United States, with a state-of-the-art cidery located in Middlebury, Vermont. Vermont Cider Company crafts a variety of ciders for a variety of consumers. There is iconic Woodchuck, fruit forward Wyder’s as well as the classic Magners Irish Cider and Blackthorn, rounding out our import offerings. Vermont Cider Company reinvigorated American hard cider in 1991, with the launch of Woodchuck, and stays focused on the category today through our commitment to crafting innovative and refreshing hard ciders.

For more information: https://www.vtciderco.com/