North Peak Brewing Company’s Blitzen Festivus Ale is Back

Dexter, MI — Many Christmases ago North Peak Brewing Company introduced us all to Blitzen Festivus Ale. Rather than a conventional, commercialized Christmas Ale, a new holiday beer was created, a Festivus Ale for the rest of us.

In the spirit of the season, North Peak is set to re-release this holiday favorite. Like the classic Seinfeld episode, Blitzen is a nostalgic brew loved by many.

Blitzen has a deep, dark amber hue and a warming rye aroma. Full bodied and rich with a complex malt flavor, savory spiciness and a touch of rye, this winter warmer pairs perfectly with a meatloaf dinner. At 6.8% ABV and 55 IBUs, it has a very high strength-to-weight ratio.

While a harmonious 2020 holiday season will be another Festivus miracle, prepare yourself for all your holiday festivities with Blitzen. Best enjoyed while gathering around your aluminum pole, airing your grievances, and competing in feats of strength. North Peak Brewing Company is releasing this comedic, holiday favorite on draft and in 6-packs throughout the state of Michigan. In the famous words of Frank Costanza, “Let’s Rumble!” Cheers and Happy Festivus season!

About North Peak

North Peak Brewing Company is part of Northern United Brewing Company. Founded in 1997 North Peak Brewing Company’s original brewpub remains an iconic destination in Traverse City, MI. North Peak has since opened a production facility in Dexter, MI and distributes its beer throughout the state, with limited distribution outside of Michigan.-end-Northern United Brewing Company2319 Bishop Circle E, Dexter MI 48130

