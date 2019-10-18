North Peak Brewing Company Releases Piney Spruce Tip IPA

DEXTER, Mich. – North Peak Brewing Company is excited to announce the launch of Piney, a Spruce Tip IPA.

Piney is an aromatic, earthy, and bold Spruce Tip IPA. It is amber-hued and bright with aromas of pine and citrus from Chinook, MICascade, Cascade, Simcoe and spruce tips. The hops and spruce tips combined with sweet and bitter orange peel create bold citrus, resinous flavors. The mellow malt character and towering hop profile of Piney create an effervescent IPA as stately as a spruce.

Piney has an ABV of 7.5% with 55 IBU. It will be available in 12 oz. cans, 6-packs, and draft the last week of October.

Piney will be available for purchase at craft beer retailers, restaurants and bars throughout Michigan, including North Peak BrewingCompany in Traverse City and Jolly Pumpkin locations in Traverse City,Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Royal Oak, Dexter. It can also be purchased at Jolly Pumpkin in Hyde Park, Chicago, Illinois.

About North Peak: In 1997, North Peak Brewing Company opened inTraverse City, MI with the mission of brewing beer that captures the essence of Northern Michigan. The North Peak mantra is “Get Outside”because in Northern Michigan there is so much life to live outdoors.

In 2013, North Peak beer production moved from Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City MI, to a 70,000-square-foot production brewery inDexter MI, where it would have the capacity to meet the rising demand for the beer.

No matter where the beer is brewed or distributed one thing will never change, the heart and roots of North Peak will always be in NorthernMichigan. Every sip of North Peak beer transports you to the wonders of Northern Michigan.

To learn more about the North Peak Brewing Company and its beers, visit www.northpeakbeer.com