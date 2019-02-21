North Coast Brewing Company Reintroduces Brother Thelonious Belgian-Style Abbey Ale

FORT BRAGG, Calif. — Craft beer enthusiasts and Jazz aficionados alike can rejoice because North Coast Brewing Company has reintroduced its Belgian style abbey ale, Brother Thelonious, nationwide and internationally with a fresh new look and the same great taste. North Coast Brewing’s award-winning Brother Thelonious is widely loved due to its rich, complex flavor profile and its namesake, legendary Jazz icon Thelonious Monk.

Fans of Brother Thelonious can expect to find the strong dark ale on draft as well as in 750 milliliter and 12 ounce bottles showcasing an updated appearance. With an ABV of over nine percent, this robust ale is North Coast Brewing’s bold interpretation of the Belgian style abbey ales brewed by Trappist monks.

Brother Thelonious’ refreshed label is a striking depiction of the inspiration behind this beer. The artwork presents a nod to the Belgian monks that popularized this style of ale alongside America’s own “monk” – famed Jazz musician Thelonious Monk. Artist, Eric Grbich, painted the artwork to beautifully capture every element in the vision for this label.

“We couldn’t be more excited to reintroduce Brother Thelonious to our fans in this new and inspired way,” said Doug Moody, North Coast Brewing Senior Vice President. “From our sponsorships of numerous Jazz festivals around the country to the Sequoia Room, our Jazz venue in Fort Bragg, CA, North Coast Brewing was built on a collective admiration of and commitment to Jazz music and Jazz education. Brother Thelonious is a product of that passion, and honors Thelonious Monk’s legacy and his immense impact on the Jazz community.”

As part of its mission to make the world a better place one pint at a time, North Coast Brewing is proud to make a donation from the sale of every bottle and keg of Brother Thelonious to the Jazz education programs of the Monterey Jazz Festival. In addition to this contribution, North Coast Brewing has been the Official Brewery Partner of the Monterey Jazz Festival since 2006.

North Coast Brewing Company produces Brother Thelonious Belgian style abbey ale under a licensing agreement with the Thelonious Monk Estate. To find Brother Thelonious on draft and in bottles, please visit North Coast Brewing’s beer finder: https://northcoastbrewing.com/beers/beer-locator/.

About North Coast Brewing Company

Founded in 1988, North Coast Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery producing exceptional, award-winning beers in Fort Bragg, CA. North Coast Brewing crafts a wide range of beers, including barrel-aged ales and popular seasonal offerings, including a Berliner Weisse series, to 48 U.S. states and internationally. A pioneer in the brewing community, North Coast Brewing Company is focused on sustainability and is a Certified B Corporation, California Benefit Corporation and Best for the World 2018 Changemaker honoree. For more information on North Coast Brewing, please visit: https://northcoastbrewing.com/.