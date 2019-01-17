North Coast Brewing Company Promotes Jennifer Owen to CFO

FORT BRAGG, Calif.—North Coast Brewing Company, an independent craft brewery producing exceptional, award-winning beers, is excited to announce that it has promoted Jennifer Owen to chief financial officer. Owen takes the reins from Sam Kraynek, previous CFO, who transitioned to the role of chief operating officer this past year.

Owen joined North Coast Brewing as controller in 2018, managing financial reporting, banking relationships, internal controls, insurance, budgeting and human resources. She brings years of notable experience in accounting, project management and grant writing to her role as CFO.

“Jennifer is an integral part of the North Coast Brewing team and possesses a deep understanding of our goals and mission,” said North Coast Brewing COO, Sam Kraynek. “Her wide-ranging experience and dedication are the perfect fit for the responsibilities of this role.”

Prior to her position at North Coast Brewing, Owen acted as special projects manager as well as housing and economic development coordinator for the City of Fort Bragg. During this time, she wrote and implemented over $15 million in grant projects. Before her time with the City of Fort Bragg, Owen provided accounting, audit and tax services at Jerry Murphy CPA, and acted as controller for a number of establishments in the hospitality industry. In addition, Owen maintained a part-time public accountancy practice for over 20 years.

“It’s an honor and privilege to work for an organization focused on social responsibility and community,” said Owen. “I couldn’t be more pleased to step into my role as CFO and continue supporting North Coast Brewing’s ongoing growth and success.”

In addition to her role at North Coast Brewing, Owen is a member of the Mendocino Coast Hospital Foundation Board and the Friends of Mendocino College Coast Campus board. She was also on the Fort Bragg USD School Board for over 18 years.

To learn more about North Coast Brewing, please visit: https://northcoastbrewing.com/.

