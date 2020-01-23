North Channel Brewing Partners with Ludington Beverage for West Michigan Distribution

MANISTEE, Mich. – North Channel Brewing has announced it is partnering with Ludington Beverage for distribution across seven West Michigan counties.

“We’re eager to give craft beer lovers across West Michigan a taste of beers brewed up north, and we’re excited to partner with a local distributor to make it happen,” said Dawn Ford, owner of North Channel Brewing. “Our beers tell the story and history of Manistee, and we’re proud to share that story with West Michigan craft beer drinkers – one pint at a time.”

North Channel Brewing opened in 2017. The brewery is in the historic North Channel Building on Washington Avenue in Downtown Manistee and is situated right next to the Manistee River and the drawbridge.

Captain Piles Pilsner and Manistee’s IPA will be craft beer lovers’ first introduction to the Manistee craft brewery.

Captain Piles is an easy drinking, Czech-style Pilsner brewed with Pilsen Malt and Saaz Hops. Manistee’s IPA is North Channel’s flagship IPA and is brewed with two row and rye malt with heavy additions of Citra hops to produce a beer bursting with citrusy aromas while maintaining a balanced malt flavor.

“At Ludington Beverage, we’re proud to promote growth, choices and competition by working with local craft breweries – like North Channel Brewing – to help them succeed today and into the future,” said Tad Reed, president of Ludington Beverage. “We’re honored North Channel Brewing chose to partner with us to help tell their story and introduce more craft beer lovers to what’s brewing in Manistee. Ludington Beverage has a long history of supporting the Manistee community and we are excited to participate in its further economic development.”

About Ludington Beverage

Owned and operated entirely by veterans, Ludington Beverage is a fourth-generation family owned beer distributor located in Ludington. The distributor services retailers in Manistee, Mason, Oceana, Lake, Osceola, and parts of Benzie and Newaygo Counties.