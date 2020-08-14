North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild Offers First Virtual Tasting

Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild (NCCBG), the 501(c)6 not-for-profit advocacy group supporting North Carolina’s independent craft brewers, is now offering an exclusive opportunity for NC beer fans to taste the State of Southern Beer through curated virtual events. Honoring two state breweries to be the first to participate in the virtual experience. Ticket sales close August 16th at midnight.

The inaugural State of Southern Beer Sampler tasting experience will take place on August 21, 2020. Attendees can choose from two award-winning tasting experiences, or make an evening of it and opt for both! Tickets will be available via the participating breweries’ websites at $60 per session. Each session will take place via Zoom and will feature a guided tasting experience hosted by an award-winning North Carolina brewery. Each registered participant will receive two 16 oz. cans per featured style (a total of four 16oz cans), shipped to them directly. The first two featured breweries will be Brown Truck Brewery out of High Point, NC, and Archetype Brewing, based in Asheville, NC.

Brown Truck Brewery is a nationally recognized brewery that made a big splash in 2016, its opening year, by taking home three Great American Beer Festival (GABF) medals in addition to recognition as Very Small Brewing Company of the Year and Very Small Brewing Company Brewer of the Year.

Archetype Brewing has also seen its share of national recognition, winning the NC Brewers Cup Best in Show award in 2018 for its Belgian Strong Ale The Sage, Timely Surrender was named the top Saison of 2019 by Beer Connoisseur Magazine, and Cowboy Poet Lager winning Best Beer Label in the annual USA Today 10 Best contest.

A portion of the event proceeds benefits the NCCBG’s work to directly support and promote the independent breweries of North Carolina, and to position our state as a leader among the top craft beer states in the nation. Per NCCBG Executive Director, Richard Greene , “NC craft beer has always been at the center of building community. COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on how NC craft beer enthusiasts can access taprooms. These events will give those same enthusiasts, a great way to sample hard to find beers, and help the industry at the same time.”

Outside of buying tickets for the tasting events, NC beer fans are invited to purchase an exclusive State of Southern Beer t-shirt to directly support the Guild’s work to sustain this vibrant industry. T-shirts are available at www.ncbeer.org and are $30 (includes shipping & handling). Enthusiasts are also encouraged to visit NCbeer.org to view the NCBeer Finder, which features the latest hours and operations updates for NCCBG brewery members.The North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild (NCCBG) is a 501c6 not-for-profit advocacy group supporting the independent craft brewers of our state through advocacy and education. North Carolina has over 330 independent craft breweries and brewpubs, each one serving as a local gathering spot for their communities. Our breweries have become part of the fabric of your towns and cities. North Carolina is truly the State of Southern Beer.