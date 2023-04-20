NoFo Brew Co Reaches a Deal to Acquire Land, Building and Assets of Tantrum Brewing

NoFo Brew Co is set to open its third location in just over three years with the acquisition of 5.3 acres, a 10,000+ square feet building and the assets of Tantrum Brewing. This new location will allow NoFo Brew Co to expand its production capacity, taproom operations and event offerings. This is also the first time an independent craft brewery in Georgia has acquired another independent craft brewery in Georgia.

The Cleveland location, located at 1939 Helen Highway Cleveland, Georgia 30528, will also affirm NoFo Brew Co’s strong presence in North Georgia and commitment to adventure within the North Georgia Mountains. “North Georgia is a special place for NoFo, and we think our brand will be an excellent addition to White County and the surrounding area. We look forward to serving customers in Cleveland very soon” says Joe Garcia, Co-Founder and CEO.

In March 2018, Tantrum broke ground as a family-owned and operated brewery in Cleveland, Georgia at the foothills of Yonah Mountain. Since then, Tantrum has “been grateful for the opportunity to have built a space that has proven to provide much needed community gathering and engagement,” says Ross Crumpton, CEO of Tantrum Brewing Company. He continues, “We will forever appreciate the support we have received from friends, patrons, and the community of North Georgia.”

NoFo Brew Co put down its roots in Cumming, Georgia in September of 2019 and looks forward to celebrating its fourth anniversary this fall. NoFo Brew Co plans to open in Cleveland in early summer 2023 and is also set to open its Gainesville location at 434 High Street W, Gainesville, GA 30501 this summer. Folks will soon be able to enjoy NoFo staples like Collateral Mexican Lager and Snow Ghost New England IPA from Cumming to Cleveland to Gainesville.

Ross Crumpton shares, “We are excited to see how the space will grow under NoFo’s leadership. NoFo and team have a great track record, and through this acquisition we believe the space here in Cleveland will not only continue to provide the community with high quality beers, but also new products that innovate and push the boundaries and capabilities of the brewing community.”

Located 2.2 miles from the Yonah Mountain Trailhead and just about 20 miles from Dahlonega, Georgia, Co-Founder Shannon Miles emphasizes, “We’re excited to purchase the former location of Tantrum Brewing. It’s a beautiful location in a charming area of North Georgia.” She continues, “We look forward to meeting new friends in Cleveland and in the surrounding areas that we will be serving at this location.”

At the core of who NoFo Brew Co is as a business is community: loving our team, our neighbors and where we live. “It’s our goal and aim to create a meaningful place in Cleveland, GA for the community where people can connect with others in a great environment around great craft beer and spirits,” says Co-Founder, Bryan Miles. “That’s always been our goal, and we are proud to bring NoFo Brew Co to another great location for the community!”

About NoFo Brew Co

Affectionately named NoFo after North Forsyth, NoFo Brew Co’s name is a nod to where they established their original location as Forsyth County’s first official craft brewery and distillery. NoFo was founded by Bryan Miles, Shannon Miles and Joe Garcia – three friends with a passion for craft beer, craft spirits and a perpetual craving for adventure. As their roots extended, so did their brewery with new locations around North Georgia. Today, they’re focused on providing an upscale, family-friendly environment centered around great craft beer, hand-crafted cocktails and amazing hospitality to the local community.

For More Information:

https://www.nofobrew.co/news/nofo-brew-co-acquires-tantrum-brewing/