NoDa Brewing Co. Adds Distribution in North Carolina’s Triangle Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NoDa Brewing Company is pleased to announce another exciting expansion, adding additional territory in the state of North Carolina in the Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill region. Leveraging the recent change to the NC self-distribution laws, NoDa will be distributing in these markets themselves. This announcement comes on the heels of yet another giant leap forward for NoDa Brewing with their expansion last week into the Charleston, South Carolina market.

NoDa Brewing Company will enter the Triangle Area market with Hop Drop ‘n Roll IPA, their World Beer Cup American IPA Gold Medal winner, and also notable beers such as Radio Haze Juicy/Hazy IPA, Jam Session Pale Ale, CAVU Blonde Ale, Great American Beer Festival Silver medal winner Coco Loco Porter, and more. Draft and 16 oz canned four-packs will be available for all year-round brands and seasonals, with select special releases starting spring 2020.

“For more than four years we have been anxiously awaiting the opportunity to expand our self-distribution footprint to the greater Raleigh-Durham area,” said Todd Ford, Founder/co-owner of NoDa Brewing Company. “After the 2019 passage of HB363, we have the opportunity to grow and extend sales to one of the best craft beer territories in the nation. We look forward to being a part of a growing craft beer scene with our Gold Medal winning IPAs, Porters, Lagers, and seasonal offerings. Our Raleigh-based NoDa Brewing team is excited to support many of our loyal, and established customers, while building long-term relationships with new retail partners.”

Opening its tap room doors in 2011, NoDa Brewing Company became one of Charlotte’s first craft breweries. Three short years later, Hop Drop ‘N Roll — their most popular IPA — took home the World Beer Cup Gold Award in the competition’s largest category. This recognition propelled the brewery onto a national stage, and attributed to the quick expansion from a 15-barrel brewhouse in the NoDa neighborhood to a 60 barrel brewhouse in nearby North End. Today, NoDa Brewing Company continues to brew award-winning beers, stand as a pillar of creativity and connection in the community, and add to the state’s thriving craft beer economy.