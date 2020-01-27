NoDa Brewing Adds Distribution in Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NoDa Brewing Company is pleased to announce another expansion, adding additional territory in the state of South Carolina with Southern Eagle Distributing of Southern Crown Partners.

NoDa Brewing company will enter the Charleston area market with World Beer Cup American IPA Gold medal winner Hop Drop ‘n Roll IPA, Radio Haze Hazy/Juicy IPA, CAVU Blonde Ale, Great American Beer Festival Silver medal winner Coco Loco Porter, Jam Session Pale Ale, and more. Draft will be available for all brands, with select brands available in 16oz canned four-packs starting mid-February.

“Those folks who have followed the expansion of NoDa Brewing know that we are slow and deliberate when it comes to expanding our distribution territory,” said Todd Ford, co-owner of NoDa Brewing, “That is why I am so excited about our new partnership with Southern Eagle Distribution in Charleston, South Carolina. NoDa Brewing will have the ability to share our award winning beers through one of the strongest distribution channels in the Southeast. Making fresh, creative, gold medal-winning beers for our southern neighbors and then delivering them with passion and care: that is what is all about. To me, it is well worth the wait.”

“We are incredibly excited to be bringing NoDa’s award winning portfolio of beers to the Lowcountry,” said Matthew Galentine, Craft Brands Director of Southern Eagle of Southern Crown Partners. Southern Eagle Distributing was founded as Fitzgerald Ice Company in 1907 and completed a merger with Crown Beverages Inc. in 2018 to become Southern Crown Partners. Today, Southern Crown Partners employs over 550 team members under the combined umbrella in South Carolina and Georgia.

NoDa Brewing Company will be distributed by Southern Eagle in the following South Carolinian counties: Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Hampton, Jasper, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg, Sumter, and Williamsburg.

About NoDa Brewing

Opening its tap room doors in 2011, NoDa became one of Charlotte’s first craft breweries. Three short years later, Hop Drop ‘N Roll — their most popular IPA — took home the World Beer Cup Gold Award in the competition’s largest category. This recognition propelled the brewery onto a national stage, and attributed to the quick expansion from a 15-barrel brewhouse in the NoDa neighborhood to a 60 barrel brewhouse in nearby North End. Today, NoDa Brewing Company continues to brew award-winning beers, stand as a pillar of creativity and connection in the community, and add to the state’s thriving craft beer economy.

For More Information: nodabrewing.com/news/