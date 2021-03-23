NOCA Boozy Water Launching New Variety Pack and 5 New Flavors for Spring

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

NOCA Founders see big opportunity to expand within boozy water segment as they double down on their current packages.

NOCA is releasing new flavors in April to complement their current bubble-free boozy water offerings

NOCA is hoping the taste of the drink and expanded flavor offerings will make it stand out and help the company gain even more market share in 2021

NOCA is a bubble-free boozy water brand that is pioneering a new category of refreshing beverages: hard seltzer without the bubbles. NOCA, which saw case growth of over 270% last year, is expanding distribution and launching new flavors and packages.

The NOCA brand, launched by three friends who attended the University of New Hampshire together, entered the category in early 2019 as hard seltzer retail sales surged. NOCA however, is notably different than that of a hard seltzer: NOCA stands for No Carbonation. Rich, Alex and Galen set out with the goal of disrupting the booze biz. They drank the hard seltzers but hated the bloat, burp, and burn from the bubbles. So, they created a bubble-free boozy water, currently, the only beverage of its kind.

NOCA will be launching a total of 5 new flavors: Pineapple, Cherry, Peach, Lime and Lemon. In addition to their current Mix Pack Volume 1 which includes Berry, Watermelon, Mango, and Lemon, the company will be releasing a Mix Pack Volume 2 package, which will include Pineapple, Cherry, Peach and Lime. NOCA will also be launching a tertiary package which will be a single flavor Berry 12 pack.

For more information: http://www.drinknoca.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
03/25 - Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
Brewbound Podcast with NielsenIQ's Danelle Kosmal on Cycling the March 2020 Stock Up Period
04/01 - Brewbound Podcast with NielsenIQ's Danelle Kosmal on Cycling the March 2020 Stock Up Period
Brewbound Podcast
04/08 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.