NOCA Announces Expansion to 4 States

BOSTON — NOCA, the health-conscious spiked water brand that is pioneering a new category of refreshing beverages, today announced its expansion to Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Never had a NOCA? Think hard seltzer but no bubbles; yup, just boozy water. NOCA was conceived to fill a longstanding void in the alternative beverage category: traditional non-carbonated spiked beverages were sugary, complicated, and heavy, and lighter carbonated hard seltzer beverages brought along the bloaty side effects of bubbles. Clean, simple and refreshing, NOCA offers distinctive fruit flavors such as Dragonfruit Mango, Triple Berry and Watermelon Lime and a smooth finish at only 95 calories and 4.5% ABV.

With this new expansion, NOCA is now available in every state in its native New England region. Originally founded in New Hampshire by New England natives and UNH classmates Alex Febonio, Galen Hand and Richard Roy, NOCA quickly became a hit with the founders’ friends and families for gatherings, sunny days on the water and afternoons on the golf course alike. After reaching more than 750 locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, the NOCA team saw an opportunity to expand its footprint into neighboring states: Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island and Vermont.

“We saw how much everyone has enjoyed hard seltzers, and took the opportunity to create an alternative without the bubbles,” said Galen Hand, co-founder of NOCA. “The response in our current markets has been excellent and we are excited to bring NOCA to consumers throughout the rest of New England.”

In the last year, the hard seltzer category has grown dramatically as consumers look for refreshing and healthier alternatives to beer, wine and spirits. The market segment has seen 215% growth rate in U.S. markets, and as a unique player in this segment, NOCA anticipates a busy summer of sales, particularly for their popular 12-count variety pack. Consumers are excited to get out of their homes to enjoy summer activities as states and businesses begin to reopen and loosen social distancing restrictions, and as the weather warms, you can bet you will be seeing ice-cold NOCAs in coolers across New England this summer.

About NOCA

NOCA is changing the way we drink with the world’s purest non-carbonated spiked water. Gluten free, low calorie and made with all natural flavors, NOCA provides the flavor and finish that consumers demand, without the bloaty side effects of bubbles. For more information, visit drinknoca.com.