No-Li Servant Leadership Fundraiser Raises $80,000

SPOKANE, USA – We united with community leaders from both sides of the aisle to present a $20,000 check to Big Table and the families WE serve together. No-Li raised $80,000 for four local non-profit organizations that support children and families in need. St. Margaret’s Shelter: Social services that include individualized case management to regain and stabilize housing for families experiencing homelessness. Big Table – Caring for Restaurant and Hospitality workers displaced and facing hardship. Embrace WA. – Caring and supporting children in foster care within our community. Teen & Kid Closet – Provides brand new and gently used clothing and accessories for children and teens in a shopping experience setting.

100% of donations go directly to these four amazing programs. 100% accountability and 100% transparency.

“Together, No-Li and our community demonstrated active Servant Leadership with outreach and care directly supporting the families & children in our community surviving through the adversities of COVID, food scarcity and living on the fringes,” says Jack Bryant of No-Li Brewhouse. “Together, we believe in collaborative Servant Leadership to lift up those around us.”

About No-Li Brewhouse

No-Li Brewhouse is a progressive and forward moving and community-minded brewery. It takes many hands, collaborations and partnerships together. We have a deep passion for the artisan craft of beer making and sharing 40+ international award winning No-Li beers from Spokane, USA with beer fans. We are establishing Spokane as a craft beer epicenter. A marker of an economically vibrant & thriving city is the cultural addition of a regional craft brewery. A Spokane community with tradespeople honing their craft and careers with living-wage jobs and full benefits. Craft brewing helps to bind a community together. It gives us a sense of local place and pride. Cheers!

For More Information:

https://www.nolibrewhouse.com/home