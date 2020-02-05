No-Li Brewhouse Releases Cascade Fog Hazy IPA

SPOKANE, Wash.– No-Li Brewhouse Hazy Project continues with a very limited Cascade Fog Hazy IPA 6-pack CAN release.  Only 600 total cases of Cascade Fog Hazy IPA 6-pack CANS will be allocated to select bottle shops, pubs and stores.

Cascade Fog Hazy IPA was born on the three barrel pilot system.  This imperial hazy weighs-in at 7.5% alc. with Citra and Mosaic hops and a delicious juicy yeast strain.

We are able to utilize existing No-Li CANS and single label wrap each CAN for small batch innovation.

Grab a No-Li Cascade Fog Hazy IPA and celebrate where you were BORN & RAISED!

About No-Li Brewhouse

WE ARE 100% family owned in Spokane, USA.  We are rooted in the spirit of community and the artisan trade of hands-on craft beer making.  We innovate, we create and we celebrate together.  We have a deep respect for our natural resources and we share optimism for actively shaping a brighter future.  We unite with a spirited fabric that binds us together. WE CARE. 

