Ninkasi Brewing Releases Stratascope IPA

EUGENE, Ore. – Ninkasi Brewing Company is excited to launch Stratascope IPA, a new limited-edition beer for spring and summer 2021. Stratascope IPA strongly features the strata hop and is available now on draft, in 6-packs and 12-packs of 12oz. bottles, and in a 19.2oz. can throughout Ninkasi’s distribution footprint.

Stratascope IPA is just one recent success from Ninkasi Brewing’s new 5-barrel Pilot system. This beer was originally brewed on their innovative small-batch system in February 2020 and then scaled up to production levels for this release throughout their distribution channels.

“Our pilot brewing system has allowed us to innovate in new ways,” said Director of Brewing Operations Dr. Daniel Sharp. “It’s fun to experiment with these new hops to create some delicious new beers with the complex aroma and flavor profiles they emit.”

Stratascope IPA was preceded by Galaxy Trippin’ Stellar IPA, another limited-edition beer showcasing the complex flavors of a single hop (in Galaxy Trippin’s case, the galaxy hop). This seasonal IPA will stay on shelves until Ninkasi’s winter 2021 seasonal.

Ninkasi’s year-round lineup offers a full spectrum of beer styles, including their flagship Total Domination Northwest IPA alongside Tricerahops Double IPA, Prismatic Juicy IPA, Oatis Oatmeal Stout, Pilsner Cold Fermented Lager, Dawn of the Red IPA, Heart and Science West Coast IPA, Juicy Domination Tropical IPA, Velocihoptor Guardian IPA, and Megalodom Legendary IPA.

For all Ninkasibeers, including seasonal offerings, visit ninkasibrewing.com/beers.

Stratascope IPA

Every so often, a hop comes along that shines unlike any other variety before it. Strata’s hop character of stone fruits like apricot and peach dance with passionfruit and grapefruit atop a light dank platform to create a powerful geometry that’s readyto dazzle from within. Crack open a Stratascope and discover the depth of flavors the strata hop presents.

Style: IPA

Available: Now (Limited Release)

ABV: 6.4%

IBU: 49

Malt: 2-Row, Honey Malt, Cara-pils

Hops: Nugget, Amarillo, Centennial, Citra, Strata

Packaging: Draft; 6-pack 12oz. bottles, 12-pack 12oz. bottles,19.2oz. can

Distribution: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

About Ninkasi Brewing Company

Founded in 2006 by Jamie Floyd and Nikos Ridge, Ninkasi Brewing Company is the nation’s 33rd and Oregon’s third largest independent craft brewery (Brewers Association, 2020). Ninkasi continues to grow from its first batch of Total Domination IPA to three brewhouses, with 55-barrel, 90-barrel brewhouses, and a 5-barrel pilot program located in Eugene, Oregon. Ninkasi’s Flagship beers are sold throughout Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The brewery remains privately-owned and is committed to community support and giving. Ninkasi’s Beer Is Love program offers in-kind donations and support for organizations throughout its distribution footprint. Ninkasi’s firstrestaurant, the Better Living Room, opened on its Eugene, Oregon campus in February 2020.