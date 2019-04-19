Ninkasi Brewing Launches New Beers and Packaging

EUGENE, Ore. — Ninkasi Brewing Company, an independent craft brewery based in Eugene, Oregon, has refreshed the packaging for its bottle beer lineup to match the new brand vision rolled out last year with the introduction of Ninkasi beer in cans. The new packaging coincides with the release of Ninkasi Pilsner and the re-release of Oatis, brought back by popular demand.

The redesigned packaging brings a bold, iconic look to the brand.

“We’re always searching for ways to innovate and improve our beers,” said Nikos Ridge, Ninkasi’s president and co-founder. “The new look reflects that continuous improvement.” A chevron badge is consistent across all of the packaging.

“The chevron represents the mountains in our backyard,” said Sarah Johnson, Ninkasi’s chief customer officer. “Each label tells a story about our connection to nature, which is what makes our beer special and it’s the reason we make the Northwest our home.”

To coincide with the brand refresh, Ninkasi is introducing its own take on a classic Northern German style pils, named Ninkasi Pilsner. “Our brewers dedicate time to work on their own ideas,” said Daniel Sharp, Ninkasi’s director of brewing process development. “Ninkasi Pilsner is a direct result of our recipe development and innovation program.”

Ninkasi is also re-releasing Oatis, its popular oatmeal stout. “Our fans brought this one back,” said Jamie Floyd, Ninkasi’s co-founder and brewer. “Vanilla Oatis has a lot of fans too. Keep an eye out for an occasional appearance as a limited, draft-only release.”

