Ninkasi Brewing Launches Beer Run IPA to Celebrate Olympic Track & Field Trials

EUGENE, Ore. – Ninkasi Brewing Company has releasedBeer Run IPA at The Ninkasi Better Living Room to celebrate the Track & Field Olympic Trials in Eugene this June. This beer is the first of Ninkasi’s new Retro Tap series, where they’ll be brewing and releasing a beer from the Ninkasi vault once a month. These beers will be brewed on their 5-barrel pilot system and released exclusively at The Better Living Room. “With our fifteenth anniversary in mind, we wanted to bring some Ninkasi cult favorites to share in The BetterLiving Room through our Retro Tap Series. Our most enduring fans can share pints and memories had with these classic beers in hand,” said Ninkasi Co-Founder and Head Brewer Jamie Floyd.

“With the excitement of the Olympic trials returning to Eugene, we thought it would be perfect to bring back Beer Run, a beer we made for the running community as our first release in the Retro Tap Series. We will keep passing the torch, if you will, to a different classic beer to bring delicious memories back and into the next fifteen years.”

Originally debuted in 2016, Beer Run IPA was developed with the help of runners across thecountry. During development phases, a test batch of Beer Run IPA was brewed and featured at more than 25 community running events. Participants were asked to provide feedback and Ninkasi’s brewing team used it to craft the final recipe. Later in the year, the brewery partnered with nonprofit, TrackTown USA, to become the official beer of TrackTown USA for the 2016 Track & Field Olympic Trials.

The beer was then released through Ninkasi’s distribution channels the following year in 6-packs. Ninkasi’s year-round lineup offers a full spectrum of beer styles, including their flagship Total Domination Northwest IPA alongside Tricerahops Double IPA, Prismatic Juicy IPA, Oatis Oatmeal Stout, Pilsner Cold Fermented Lager, Dawn of the Red IPA, Heart and Science West Coast IPA, Juicy Domination Tropical IPA, Velocihoptor Guardian IPA, and Megalodom Legendary IPA.

Beer Run IPA:

Style: IPA

Available: Now, on draft

ABV: 7.3%

IBU: 56

Malt: 2-Row, Vienna, Cara-Pils

Hops: Equinot, Eureka, Crystal, Simcoe

Distribution: Exclusively at The Ninkasi Better Living Room in Eugene,Oregon

About Ninkasi Brewing Company

Founded in 2006 by Jamie Floyd and Nikos Ridge, Ninkasi Brewing Company is the nation’s 33rd and Oregon’s third largest independent craftbrewery (Brewers Association, 2020). Ninkasi continues to grow from its first batch of Total Domination IPA to three brewhouses, with 55-barrel, 90-barrel brewhouses, and a 5-barrel pilot program located in Eugene, Oregon. Ninkasi’s Flagship beers are sold throughout Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The brewery remains privately-owned and is committed to community support and giving. Ninkasi’s Beer Is Love program offers in-kind donations and support for organizations throughout its distribution footprint. Ninkasi’s first restaurant, the Better Living Room, opened on its Eugene, Oregon campus in February 2020.

For More Information:
https://ninkasibrewing.com

