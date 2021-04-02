Nine Pin Releases Its 2021 Seasonal Cidre Rosé

ALBANY, N.Y. – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, has announced its 2021 release of Cidre Rosé.

Nine Pin’s Cidre Rosé blends the modern world of New York craft cider with old world methods of rosé winemaking.

Nine Pin co-ferments a unique combination of Samascott Orchards apples, and the skins and juice of New York grown grape varietals: Concord, Traminette, Chancellor, and Noiret from New York vineyards. The integrated fusion of these local ingredients results in a full-bodied flavor profile with complex grape aromas.

“There’s nothing better to celebrate the warmer weather with than with our annual release of Cidre Rosé,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “This refined cider is the perfect choice to raise your glass to toast to the abundance of New York agricultural that blossoms in the spring and summer seasons.”

Cidre Rosé is currently available in 12 oz. cans and on tap in Nine Pin’s tasting room in Albany, in addition to retail availability through stores, bars & restaurants proudly carrying Nine Pin products. It has an ABV of 6.9 percent.

For more information about Nine Pin Cider, please visit ninepincider.com.