Nine Pin Ciderworks Taps Two New York Beer Collaborations

ALBANY, N.Y. – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, has announced the tapping of Pin Pals from Community Beer Works of Buffalo, N.Y. and 20 Year Slumber from Rip Van Winkle Brewing of Catskill, N.Y. Both cider beers will be available on tap this month at the cidery.

Pin Pals from Community Beer Works will be available on tap starting Monday, July 12. This apple witbier is brewed with N.Y. wheat and blended with N.Y. apples. The apples were pressed by the teams from Community Beer Works and Nine Pin Cider. The addition of the juicy apples supports a crisp, Belgian-style witbier.

20 Year Slumber from Rip Van Winkle Brewing will be available on tap starting Monday, July 26. This beer offers a balanced blend of a New York-ingredient blond ale and a refreshing dry cider. The process starts with a base of Hudson Valley pilsner malt and flaked wheat and lemony Tahoma hops from Chimney Bluffs Hoppery. During re-fermentation, the apple juice normally reserved for Nine Pin’s Signature Cider is pumped in. The blend is fermented using Norwegian Kveik yeast, which contributes its own fruit flavor.

“We drink a lot of Nine Pin Cider at Rip Van Winkle, so it was a no-brainer to invite Alejandro and Josh down to brew a cider-beer hybrid with us!”, said Justin Sturges, head brewer. “We had a blast talking shop. I learned a ton about how Nine Pin makes cider and by the end of the day Alejandro was transformed into a Big Beer Guy!”

“We’re excited to release this special collaboration with our Pin Pals from Nine Pin Cider Works!”, said Ryan Demler, director.

“Working with these innovative breweries and creating such unique N.Y. hybrid cider beers has been a great pleasure, said Alejandro de Peral, co-founder and cider maker. “Collaborations like these keep pushing the limits on the flavor of what our New York State apples can deliver.”

Pin Pals has an ABV of 5.8 percent and 20 Year Slumber has an ABV of 6.5 percent.

About Nine Pin Cider Works

Nine Pin Cider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider The Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®.

For More Information:

https://www.ninepincider.com