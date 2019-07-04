Nine Pin Ciderworks Releases Cucumber Lime Light Cider

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, announced the release of Cucumber Lime Light Cider, the first in the company’s new light cider series that honors New York cider’s colonial roots.

In colonial New York, ciderkin, as it was called, was produced by soaking the remaining apple pomace from the apple press in water. The beverage was widely produced during America’s colonial era and was often served with breakfast.

Ciderkin was nearly lost to history due to the popularization of beer in the 19th century and Prohibition in the first half of the 20th century. Today, with the cider revolution in full force, Nine Pin continues to lead the cider manufacturing industry with its Cucumber Lime Light Cider, a modern take on the historical New York ciderkin.

Nine Pin’s Cucumber Lime Light Cider is made from 100 percent New York apples and contains fresh water, cucumber, and lime. This gluten-free cider has only 110 calories per 12 oz. serving with a low ABV of 4.3 percent.

“Nine Pin ciders are rooted in New York history, yet we are always looking for innovative and creative ways to make cider accessible to everyone,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cider maker. “Our Cucumber Lime Light Cider is produced with the health-conscious consumer in mind, but its historical significance gives it the soul that spiked seltzers and other low-calorie offerings simply lack.”

Nine Pin Cucumber Lime Light Cider, available in 12 oz. cans and in draught, will be available in bars, restaurants, and retailers proudly serving Nine Pin products in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey by mid-July and will be served and sold in Nine Pin’s Albany tasting room beginning July 3.

For more information about Nine Pin Cider, visit ninepincider.com.

About Nine Pin Ciderworks

Nine Pin Ciderworks is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider The Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®. ninepincider.com.