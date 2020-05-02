Nine Pin Cider’s Sonya del Peral Named to New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery based in Albany, has announced that Sonya del Peral, co-founder and manager, has been named to Governor Cuomo’s New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board.

“Nine Pin Cider is so honored to represent New York’s craft beverage sector on Governor Cuomo’s advisory board for reopening New York,” said del Peral. “Social proximity is the soul of our industry and the pandemic is, in many ways, an existential threat to our small businesses and the local agricultural partners we support. We are confident that by working together with other business and government leaders, we will creatively determine the safest possible plan for phased re-opening and for keeping our business viable in the meantime.”

A retired attorney, del Peral opened her solo practice in Columbia County in 1996. In 2013, del Peral and her son, Alejandro, started Nine Pin Cider. After 25-plus years of practicing law, del Peral retired from the practice of law in 2018 to manage Nine Pin full-time.

del Peral’s practice focused on intellectual property, real estate, alcohol industry licensing, education law and trusts and estates. She spent the first five years in large law firms in New York City and Albany. She received her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Albany Law School at Union University, M.A.T. degree from Binghamton University, and bachelor’s from the University at Albany.
For more information about Nine Pin Cider, please visit ninepincider.com.

About Nine Pin Ciderworks

Nine Pin Ciderworks is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider The Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®. www.ninepincider.com.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.