Nine Pin Cider’s Sonya del Peral Named to New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery based in Albany, has announced that Sonya del Peral, co-founder and manager, has been named to Governor Cuomo’s New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board.

“Nine Pin Cider is so honored to represent New York’s craft beverage sector on Governor Cuomo’s advisory board for reopening New York,” said del Peral. “Social proximity is the soul of our industry and the pandemic is, in many ways, an existential threat to our small businesses and the local agricultural partners we support. We are confident that by working together with other business and government leaders, we will creatively determine the safest possible plan for phased re-opening and for keeping our business viable in the meantime.”

A retired attorney, del Peral opened her solo practice in Columbia County in 1996. In 2013, del Peral and her son, Alejandro, started Nine Pin Cider. After 25-plus years of practicing law, del Peral retired from the practice of law in 2018 to manage Nine Pin full-time.

del Peral’s practice focused on intellectual property, real estate, alcohol industry licensing, education law and trusts and estates. She spent the first five years in large law firms in New York City and Albany. She received her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Albany Law School at Union University, M.A.T. degree from Binghamton University, and bachelor’s from the University at Albany.

For more information about Nine Pin Cider, please visit ninepincider.com.

About Nine Pin Ciderworks

Nine Pin Ciderworks is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider The Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®. www.ninepincider.com.