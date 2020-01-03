Nine Pin Cider Works Releases Earl Grey Cider in Cans

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nine Pin Cider Works, New York’s first farm cidery, has announced the release of its winter seasonal specialty can cider: Earl Grey, a continuing collaboration with Guilderland, N.Y.-based Short and Stout Tea Co.

“Dramatic dark skies and swirling snow make Upstate New York great in winter. Complaining about winter is a waste of time. Instead, when it gets cold and cloudy, we recommend you crack open a can of Nine Pin Earl Grey Cider, and embrace the grey,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cider maker.

Nine Pin crafts Earl Grey with 100 percent New York apples, cold infused with earl grey tea, and aged on lemon peel. This winter warmer is an ideal companion for any outdoor adventure or for just curling up in front of a fire. Earl Grey cider is bright and floral with an earthy citrus finish, the perfect way to Embrace the Grey.

“Short and Stout Tea is all about pushing boundaries on different ways to enjoy tea. We are happy to work with Nine Pin year after year, so people can further enjoy this versatile ingredient,” said Matt Zacharewicz, co-owner, Short and Stout Tea Co.

In addition to Nine Pin’s tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District, Earl Grey 12 oz. cans will be available at bars, restaurants, and retailers proudly carrying Nine Pin products.

For more information, visit ninepincider.com.

###

About Nine Pin Cider Works:

Nine Pin Cider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider The Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®. www.ninepincider.com