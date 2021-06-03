Nine Pin Cider Releases Pride Cans to Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month

ALBANY, N.Y. – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, announces the release of its limited edition Pride Can in observance of LGBTQ Pride Month. For the third year in a row, a portion of the sales from each case sold will be donated to support the Columbia County-based LGBTQ non-profit OutHudson.

Nine Pin shows its full support of the LGBTQ community with the release of these limited-edition Pride Cans. The limited release features an annually updated Pride Flag design proudly wrapped around a 12 oz can.

OutHudson’s mission is to improve the quality of life and advance the visibility of LGBTQ people in Columbia County. The donation will help organize various social and educational LGBTQ events such as movie screenings, intergenerational programming, potlucks, discussion groups, youth/teen support groups, drag brunches, author/poetry readings, Drag Queen Story Time, community town halls, educational workshops, and HIV/AIDS programming. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual OutHudson Pride Parade is canceled.

“OutHudson is very thankful for the generosity of Nine Pin Cider’s Pride Can donation,” said Rich Volo, president, OutHudson. “The funds raised contribute to the OutHudson Scholarship program, providing Columbia County youth with funds for college, as well as additional LGBTQ programming and events throughout Columbia County. We are truly grateful for all the work Nine Pin Cider does for the LGBTQ community in Columbia County.”

“OutHudson is a tremendous organization that has done amazing work for our LGBTQ community,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “We are proud to support its cause.”

Pride Cans will be available for sale at Nine Pin’s tasting room located at 929 Broadway in Albany and online at ninepincider.com starting Thursday, June 3. The cider will be available in 12 oz. four-packs and has an ABV of 6.7 percent.

About Nine Pin Cider Works

Nine Pin Cider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider The Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®.

For More Information:

https://www.ninepincider.com