Nicki Minaj’s MYX Fusion Beverages Launches Single-Serve Chardonnay and Rose

NEW YORK, NY – After many years of success with MYX Fusions Moscato and Sangria, MYX Beverage LLC will build on that accomplishment and enter the leading growth category of lower-calorie and low alcohol wines. Today’s consumers are more educated, health-conscious, and constantly seeking “better-for-you” options, and MYX is excited to offer consumers what they are demanding—two new high-quality wines with great flavor, fewer calories, and less guilt, all packaged in convenient 4-packs of cans.

“The MYX Fusions team worked hard with the winemaker to produce these amazing wines. These wines represent a milestone in winemaking, using age-old methods of early harvest and creative innovation,” says Peter D. Reaske, MYX Beverage LLC CEO. “We knew if we entered the on-fire ‘light’ category, we needed a product that didn’t compromise taste or quality, and at 75 calories per serving, MYX Light delivers exactly what consumers are looking for – great-tasting, ‘sessionable,’ refreshing, easy-to-drink, lower-calorie wines.”

“Early feedback has been incredible,” notes Michael Sylvester, MYX SVP of sales. “Our current wholesale partners are excited about the category of lower-calorie wines, and when we sample the product, people are stunned by how flavorful the wines are! The combination of an incredible product, our outstanding wholesaler network along with our national selling team partner, Royal Wine Corporation, should light up sales in retail.”

MYX Light Chardonnay is a slightly dry wine with fresh, crisp notes of apple, Romagna pear, and lemon. MYX Light Rosé is delightfully refreshing and made from Barbera grapes showcasing hints of strawberry, raspberry, and citrus.

Available June 21, 2021

75 calories per serving (5oz serving)

125 calories per 250ml can

13g total carbs per 250ml can

5% alcohol by volume

Sold in 4-packs of 250ml cans

Imported from Italy

Gluten-free, Kosher certified

$12.00 per 4-pack SRP

About MYX Beverage LLC

Formed in 2013, MYX Beverage LLC is the parent company for MYX Fusions beverages. The company is comprised of strategic partners committed to taking the growing wine industry by storm.

