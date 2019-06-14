Nickel Brook Brewing Co. Releases ZAP Sour IPA

BURLINGTON, Ontario – Nickel Brook Brewing Co. has announced the addition of a sour IPA to its core brand lineup. ZAP! (5.5% ABV, 28 IBU) is currently available at Nickel Brook’s Bottle Shop and via their Online Store, with LCBO distribution beginning today.

“Our brewery has made a name for itself with our fantastic IPAs and sours, so it made sense to create a combination of these two great styles,” said co-founder John Romano. “We’re looking forward to bringing this beer to market and having people try a style they may not have experienced yet.”

Pouring an enticing hue of sunlight, ZAP! hits the nose with notes of citrus, tangy tangerine, and light floral overtones. Take a sip and be struck by a lemon zing, quickly followed by juicy hop goodness and a touch of pine.

A silver medal winner at the 2019 Canadian Brewing Awards, this tart beer already has people talking. Capturing the zingy essence of the brew, ZAP!’s can design is something to behold.

“We wanted the can to really pop on the shelves and depict the bright flavour of the beer in a fun way,” said junior graphic designer, Cole Mortillaro. “It really captures people’s attention and imagination.”

ZAP! heads to LCBO locations this week, and a limited number of kegs will also be available where exceptional beer is sold.