New Realm to Release Hold On Juicy DIPA and Bat Wit Crazy Witbier

ATLANTA, GA – This month, New Realm Brewing is releasing Hold on Juicy DIPA, the first in this year’s music-themed Just Like Music Double IPA series, as well as Bat Wit Crazy, the company’s first canned Belgian-style Witbier release.

“I am excited about both of these beers,” said Mitch Steele, Co-Founder and Brewmaster of New Realm Brewing. “Bat Wit Crazy is a Belgian Wit and happens to be a style that we have not really done, so it seemed like a natural opportunity to brew something tasty with a heavy nod towards classic brewing traditions. Our Brewing & Hoperations team is filled with musicians and music nerds, so our Just Like Music series has been super cool to create. For this first one, we used some of our favorite hops for the first time with the new Cosmic Punch Ale Yeast from Omega Yeast. Cosmic Punch Ale is a thiol active strain which produces a tremendous amount of tropical flavors in the beer.”

Hold on Juicy DIPA is the first of four that what will make up this year’s quarterly Just Like Music Series. It is a New England style hazy and juicy IPA brewed with wheat malt, flaked wheat and flaked oats. A few sips of this brew and taste buds will be taken to the next level with massive amounts of orange, lemon and pineapple notes from the Azacca, El Dorado and Idaho 7 hop additions.

Bat Wit Crazy is a traditional Belgian Wit (white) Bier brewed with Pilsner malt, red wheat malt and flaked oats. It is spiced with Coriander, orange peel and a couple of top-secret additions. The nose will pick up banana and other fruity esters, as well as pepper and clove spices, with hints of citrus. One sip and one may just lose their mind.

Hold on Juicy Information:

Style: Double IPA

Specs: 9% ABV | 50 IBU

Appearance: Deep Golden color with a light haze

Package: Draft, 12oz 6pks & featured in New Realm’s Sampler

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, Virginia, and South Carolina’s Lowcountry

Availability: January

Bat Wit Crazy Information:

Style: Belgian Wit

Specs: 5.2 % ABV | 15 IBU

Appearance: Hazy and light in color

Package: Draft, 12 oz 6pks

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, Virginia, and South Carolina’s Lowcountry

Availability: January

New Realm products are available at its locations as well as at bars and retail outlets throughout Georgia, Virginia, and South Carolina’s Lowcountry. For a complete list of locations, hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit www.newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing:

New Realm is an American craft brewery and distillery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers, and Mitch Steele. The Company operates production and innovation breweries/distilleries, each with on-site scratch kitchens serving globally inspired, locally sourced fare, in multiple Southeastern US cities. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric community focused commitment and approach.

New Realm’s awards include Multiple Great American Beer Fest gold medals (2022), Brewbound’s “Rising Star” Brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal (2019 & 2021) and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner (2019). Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes, and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.