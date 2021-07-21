New Realm Brewing’s Tyrannosaurus Flex Returns for Third Anniversary

ATLANTA, GA – New Realm Brewing is set to re-release the award-winning King of Double IPA’s, Tyrannosaurus Flex. This hazy DIPA is the third release in New Realm’s 2021 Monsters & Myths Double IPA Series. The company introduced this imaginative and illustrative series to captivate hop-loving beer fans. The series aims to bring fans along for a journey into extraordinary new realms while paying homage to some of the world’s most famous (and infamous) mythical legends.

Tyrannosaurus Flex is stomping back into the lineup July 13th, this time, with a limited-edition metallic label celebrating its third anniversary, and the 2020 Craft Beer Marketing Award for the best 16oz can design in the United States. This monster DIPA is back with a new hop profile, and a hazy, hop-forward flavor like you’ve never tasted. New Zealand hops Montueka, Rakau, and Motuere give Tyrannosaurus Flex a cretaceous amount of citrus and tropical fruit notes, with a hint of dankness. Balanced with a touch of sweetness, mild bitterness, and a full mouthfeel, this hazy beast is the ruler of its realm.

“We were fortunate to contract amazing hops from New Zealand this year and were looking for the perfect beer use them in. Southern Hemisphere hops are known for producing unique tropical and citrus flavors, which give Tyrannosaurus Flex intense citrusy and fruity flavor with complex hop character,” said Mitch Steele, Co-Founder and Brewmaster of New Realm Brewing.

“Our Monsters & Myths series has been very successful, and we’re excited for our fan-favorite Tyrannosaurus Flex to make its comeback for the third year in a row,” said Bob Powers, Co-Founder and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of New Realm Brewing. “We knew we had to celebrate the beer’s 2020 award, and we’re very excited for fans to see it with the limited-edition label.”

This Hazy DIPA is now available on draft and in 16oz 4 pack cans in New Realm’s brewery to-go coolers, as well as your favorite retailers around Georgia, Virginia, and parts of South Carolina.

Tyrannosaurus Flex DIPA Information:

Style: Hazy DIPA

Hops: Montueka, Rakau, and Motuere

Specs: 8.5% ABV / 35-40 IBU

Appearance: Gold with significant haze and a white head of foam

Package: 16oz four-pack can

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, Virginia, and downstate South Carolina

Availability: July 13, 2021

New Realm products are available at its locations as well as at bars and retail outlets throughout Georgia, Virginia, and downstate South Carolina.

About New Realm Brewing:

New Realm is an American craft brewery and distillery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. The Company has a flagship brewery and restaurant in Atlanta, GA, a production brewery and restaurant in Virginia Beach, VA, a dedicated distillery and restaurant in Savannah, GA, and brewery restaurant in Charleston, SC. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric community focused commitment and approach.

New Realm’s awards include: Brewbound’s “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.

