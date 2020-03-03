New Realm Brewing’s Doomsday Hound Russian Imperial Stout Returns

ATLANTA & VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – New Realm’s viciously flavorful Russian Imperial Stout has broken its chains once again and is ready to unleash its wrath for a third time. This beast is big (9.5%) with a deep black color and a thick brown foamy head. It sinks its teeth into you upon the first sip, with intense, full body, roasted coffee and cocoa flavors.

“This is the third anniversary of the release of our Doomsday Hound Russian Imperial Stout. It’s exciting to see how the brand has grown over the years and has now become one of our most sought-after beers – and for good reason,” said Bob Powers, COO and Co-Founder of New Realm Brewing.

Russian Imperial Stouts, first brewed in 18th century England and exported to the highest courts and Emperors of Russia, are higher in alcohol than traditional Stouts. They’re notoriously full bodied, rich, and complex, with flavors and aromas of coffee, dark chocolate and dried fruit. Often dry, these big dark beers can also feature hints of alcohol warmth.

“I love the Imperial Stout style, it’s a fantastic beer to drink all winter long. Doomsday Hound is a great recipe which uses a large amount of English malts and it was one of the first high ABV beers we ever brewed at New Realm. In addition, it’s a great beer for aging in barrels, hint, hint.” said Mitch Steele, Brewmaster and Co-Founder of New Realm Brewing.

Doomsday Hound:

Style: Russian Imperial Stout

Specs: 9.5% ABV / IBU

Color: Black

Package: 16oz four pack cans and draft

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, the majority of Virginia

Availability: February/March

New Realm Brewing is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta (30306) and 1209 Craft Lane in Virginia (23454) with restaurant reservations accepted via OpenTable on New Realm’s website. For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com

About New Realm Brewing

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000-square foot space on Atlanta’s east side Beltline trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000-square foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach in the middle of 2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000-square foot space with a 50bbl brewhouse. Like Atlanta, the second location features a large outdoor beer garden, private event space and restaurant. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach. New Realm’s recent awards include: Brewbound’s 2018 “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s 2018 “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 2018 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.

For More Information: newrealmbrewing.com/