New Realm Brewing Releases United Craft Lager

ATLANTA – Just in time for warmer weather, this new crushable craft lager arrives in year-round six-packs and draft. After much trial and tasting, New Realm Brewing developed an approachable and super fresh combination of hops, malt and flaked maize in order to create their first American lager, named United Craft Lager. Brewed to establish common ground among beer drinkers, United Craft Lager is available both at the brewery and in stores throughout New Realm Brewing’s current distribution footprint.

“Our American Lager is clean, crisp and refreshing with enough character to provide a great beer drinking experience,” said Mitch Steele Co-Founder and Brewmaster of New Realm Brewing. “United is a product of several trials where we tested various hop and malt combinations and bitterness levels. The result is a lager that we are proud to brew and we hope that people are proud to drink.”

New Realm’s United Craft Lager is available on draft and in 12-oz cans in the brewery’s to-go cooler, as well as our favorite retailers around Georgia and the Hampton Roads area in Virginia.

New Realm United Craft Lager:

Light and refreshing all American malt golden lager

Hops: German Hallertau, Hersbrucker and Lemondrop (a newer American hop that many German Pilsner brewers have embraced for their beers)

Malts: A blend of pale and pilsner

4.5% ABV

103 calories

Color: Light straw

Availability: 12oz six pack cans and draft

Distribution: Throughout Georgia and Hampton Roads area of Virginia

Release: May 2019

New Realm Brewing is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE (30306) with reservations accepted via OpenTable on New Realm’s website or by calling 404-968-2777. For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing:

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers, and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000-square foot space on Atlanta’s east side Beltline trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000 square foot restaurant, rooftop patio, and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach mid-2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000-square foot space providing an additional 40,000 barrels of annual capacity. Like Atlanta, the second location features a large outdoor beer garden, private event space, and a tasting room. Brewmaster Mitch Steele received the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing in 2014 and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale in 2012. In 2018 New Realm Brewing was honored with the “Rising Star” award by Brewbound and in January of 2019, the brewery was awarded “Best New Brewer in Georgia” for 2018 as well as the 11th “Best New Brewer in the World” by Ratebeer. New Realm Brewing’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach.